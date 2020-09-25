Working mom's LinkedIn profile goes viral for showing realistic work-life balance during pandemic

This mom of three is sharing an unfiltered look at work-life balance during the pandemic.

Lauren Griffiths, a human resources consultant in North Carolina, recently updated her LinkedIn profile to portray a more accurate image of herself balancing family and career in the age of virtual schooling and remote work.

Griffiths said in a LinkedIn post she felt her previous profile photo in a black blazer and button-up with straight hair was not an accurate representation of how most real working moms like herself look like lately. So she updated it with a more realistic version of herself with unstyled hair, a pullover and jeans.

“Today’s remote world has blurred the lines between my professional and personal selves, so I’ve chosen to represent that in my photo. Barley dried hair, comfy pullover, ripped jeans ‒ slightly frazzled from having just gotten 3 kids ready for “school” ‒ but smiling and ready for work,” she wrote in a post she titled “Why I changed my LinkedIn Profile Pic."

Griffith’s new normal, like millions of Americans, motivated her to get real about expectations in the midst of a global pandemic, and that meant showing her professional network that working moms don't always need ‒ or have time ‒ to get glam when balancing it all.

“Recently, I took a long hard look at my LinkedIn profile photo — the woman staring back at me had newly highlighted hair and a fresh cut, a pressed blazer,” she told Good Morning America. “The person I was exuding then is not always who I am, and certainly, not who I am right now."

Her honesty seemed to resonate with millions of users, as the post has received over 572,000 likes and 19,000 comments.

Some reports say the coronavirus pandemic has more seriously impacted women in the workplace, as compared to their male counterparts.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs report, 11.2% of women older than 20 were unemployed as of July, a percentage point higher than men in the same age group who were out of work. The stats suggest that it's because women held more jobs in industries that were more severely impacted, including retail and service job fields.

And with the uncertainty surrounding back-to-school in-person learning coupled with many office places still closed and the added expense of seeking out childcare, more parents may be falling behind at work.

On average, women were spending 15 hours more a week on domestic labor during the pandemic than men were, at 65 hours compared with 50 hours, according to a survey from the Boston Consulting Group as reported by The Wall Street Journal. Before COVID-19 hit, women were spending 35 hours a week on household labor compared to 25 hours of men spent on household related tasks.