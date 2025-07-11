World War II veteran's remains returned to Bay Area, laid to rest

The remains of a U.S. soldier killed during World War II have finally been laid to rest 83 years after his death. A funeral service was held on Friday at San Francisco National Cemetery in the Presidio for Corporal Ernest H. Ulrich.

Ulrich was captured in the Philippines and died as a prisoner of war. He was from Texas, but was deployed aboard a ship from Angel Island that sailed under the Golden Gate Bridge on its way to the South Pacific. That's why his family says they chose the Presidio for his burial.

"Survivors talked about going sailing under the bridge, not knowing where they were going, not knowing if they would ever make it home again, so he could see that bridge one more time and be part of that for his history," said his great-nephew, Eric Ulrich.

According to the prison camp and other historical records, Corporal Ulrich died in 1942 and was buried along with other deceased prisoners in a common grave.

The bodies were exhumed in 2018 and have gone through a lengthy process to be properly identified.