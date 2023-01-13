Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Watch
from FRI 6:00 PM PST until SUN 9:00 AM PST, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
8
Wind Advisory
until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from SAT 7:00 AM PST until SAT 6:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Surf Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until SAT 7:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM PST until SUN 7:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from THU 7:37 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

'Worst day of my life': Tornado destroys Selma daycare, trapping dozens of children inside

By Heather Brinkmann
Published 
Alabama
FOX Weather
322739603_1205661733700209_4116824514217772872_n article

Daycare damaged by a tornado in Selma, AL (Amanda McCloud)

SELMA, Ala. - Amanda McCloud is happy to be alive after the daycare where she works was destroyed by a tornado that moved through Selma, Alabama, on Thursday.

"The worst day of my life," McCloud stated.

She said the staff was inside Crosspoint Christian Daycare watching after the children when the tornado approached.

'SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE' IN SELMA AFTER TORNADO HITS COMMUNITY

"We thought that building was safer, so my co-worker loaded her four infants in a baby bed that had wheels, and I put mine in bouncers, and we took off with the help of a few adults," McCloud explained. "So we got to the other building, and all the bathrooms were full, so we rushed in my boss's office."

Image 1 of 4

Daycare damaged by a tornado in Selma, AL (Amanda McCloud)

That's when the power went out, and the roof started to collapse.

"I put myself on a 7-week-old, and I'm screaming at this point. It was pouring rain on us, so I ran to the bathroom that was right beside us, and they had their roof, so I said we have to (go) in here," she explained. "So, I ran back and forth with my babies to hand them off, as well as my co-worker."

SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK TURNS DEADLY AFTER VIOLENT STORMS TEAR THROUGH SOUTH WITH PATHS OF DESTRUCTION

While working to keep the children safe, she found a baby in the rubble.

"I found one under a bunch of tiles; she is the one that has a small cut on her forehead and cheek," McCloud said.

'This was my mom's house': Damage after deadly tornadoes rip through Alabama

Deadly tornadoes tore through Alabama on Jan. 12, 2023. Footage shows damage and fallen trees in the city of Greensboro.

She took the child back to her co-worker but immediately smelled a gas leak and worked to get herself and the children away from the building.

Not long after, she said police and firefighters arrived and helped the nearly 70 children and staff seek refuge in a nearby church.

McCloud said she was so thankful that everyone was okay during the "scariest day of my life."

Get updates to this story on FOXWeather.com.