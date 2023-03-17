Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI caused 3-car collision, I-880 backup, CHP Oakland says

article

Traffic came to a standstill early Friday evening when a wrong-way driver, who was allegedly under the influence, caused a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 880 in Oakland, California Highway Patrol says.

CHP Oakland spokesperson Abid Zeid said they got the call about the driver headed southbound in the northbound lanes of the freeway at 6:09 p.m. Officers arrived to the scene of the High Street off-ramp, where they found the crash.

CHP said a 45-year-old man was arrested for DUI and taken to a local hospital. Officials did not say what his condition was. The driver of one of the other vehicles also was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured, CHP said.

Two lanes were blocked for about one hour. All lanes were reopened at around 7:15 p.m.

KTVU's traffic camera shows the backup stretching past the Oakland Coliseum.

