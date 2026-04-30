Wrong-way driver dies on I-580 in Oakland: CHP

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The Brief A driver going the wrong way died on I-580 in Oakland. The other two drivers involved did not suffer major injuries.



A driver who was going the wrong way on Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland died early Thursday morning after striking two other cars, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at 2:50 a.m. on westbound I-580 east of the Seminary Avenue exit.

The driver of the vehicle that was clipped didn't suffer any injuries. The driver of the vehicle that was hit head-on was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive, the CHP said.

Video from the scene shows two cars with major front-end collision and a third vehicle east of the crash also facing the wrong way.