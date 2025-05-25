WWII airman's remains returned home to Livermore, 81 years later

The Brief The remains of Lt. Thomas Kelly Jr. were returned to his hometown of Livermore, 81 years after he was declared missing in Action in World War II. A procession and memorial ceremony were held Sunday to honor Kelly's sacrifice. This moment was made possible by 12 years of research, a recovery mission, and cutting-edge technology that located and identified Kelly.



A Livermore man who fought in World War II and was declared missing in action will be laid to rest in his hometown and finally be laid to rest on Memorial Day.

The remains of Lt. Thomas Kelly Jr. were brought home Sunday, more than 80 years after his plane was shot down over the Pacific.

A hero's homecoming

It was a hero's homecoming through the streets of Livermore Sunday. A procession carried the remains of Lt. Kelly, a native son who this city never forgot.

Local perspective:

"It's important for us to be here to say, thank you," said Livermore resident Alicia Gable.

Then, a memorial ceremony was held to honor Kelly's life and sacrifice.

"After 81 years, Lieutenant Kelly has finally come home to Livermore," said Livermore Mayor John Marchand.

Solving a decades-old mystery

The backstory:

Kelly's B-24D bomber "Heaven Can Wait" was shot down by enemy fire over Papua New Guinea in 1944.

"It hurt. It was like losing a member of the family," said Alice Bruns, who attended high school with Kelly.

Kelly and his crew were declared missing in action, and remained missing for 70 years, until Kelly's cousin Scott Althaus started doing some research on Memorial Day 2013.

"We knew he was shot down somewhere over Papua New Guinea. We knew the date, but that was it," said Althaus.

Althaus connected with Project Recover, a nonprofit that searches for the remains of missing service members.

"This was a little over a two-week mission," said Project Recover co-founder Patrick Scannon.

"Once we located it, we were able to get down on with a remote camera and determine it was in fact the ‘Heaven Can Wait’," said Scannon.

In 2023, the military excavated the crash site and Kelly's remains were identified, along with three other members of the eleven-member crew.

"The outpouring of grief that had been passed along through generations came out that day," Althaus.

"It's an impossible story."

Then, plans came together for a homecoming. With the help of the nonprofit, Honoring Our Fallen, Kelly's remains arrived at San Jose Airport on Friday.

"Even 81 years later, we're going to bring them home, and we're going to give them the honors that they deserve," said Honoring Our Fallen co-founder Laura Herzog.

This homecoming is a day that members of Kelly's family could never have dreamt would actually become a reality.

What they're saying:

"He was quite a guy," said Sandy Althaus, Lt. Kelly's cousin. "Bringing him home means everything."

"He's back home, and he'll be with his mom and dad," said Bruns.

"It's an impossible story. It should not have happened. And it did. And we're just so grateful," said Scott Althaus.

What's next:

Monday morning, a funeral mass will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church in Livermore, followed by another procession that will pass by Lt. Kelly's childhood home and high school. Then, after 81 years, Lt. Kelly will be properly laid to rest on Memorial Day.

The city of Livermore is also planning to build a memorial to fallen service members, which will be named in Lt. Kelly's honor.

