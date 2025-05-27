WWII memorabilia stolen from Oakland man whose family served in military for generations

The Brief WWII memorabilia was stolen from an Oakland Hills home over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Surveillance video shows thieves breaking in on Saturday while homeowner and wife were sleeping. Great -grandfather's dog dogs, owner's cat, Kingsley, are missing.



An Oakland homeowner is trying to recover priceless World War II memorabilia belonging to his family, marking generations of military service to this country, which were stolen over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Forrest Spellman said this collection is about family pride and history.

Adding to the loss, his cat, Kingsley, has been missing since the break-in.



"A ton of WWII memorabilia belonging to my grandfather and also awards and medals belonging to my father as well," Spellman told KTVU on Monday.

Four generations of his family served in the U.S. military.

"That military history has always meant so much to how much my upbringing was and who I am today and those articles meant a lot-as a symbol of that, who I am, my identity," said Spellman.

Surveillance video shows that on Saturday at about 4:45 a.m., the driver of a white older-model pickup truck pulled up to the driveway of Spellman's home.

Forrest Spellman of Oakland wants his great-grandfather's WWII memorabilia back. May 26, 2025

He said it appears the thieves broke in through a side door.

"It's very upsetting. It takes away from my sense of peace and security up here, and I just hope to reclaim that back."

Spellman said he and his wife were asleep in their bedroom when thieves were rummaging through their prized possessions, just steps away in a second bedroom.

"My wife and I woke up and heard footsteps right outside our bedroom door, and I was terrified," said Spellman.

He got up, opened his bedroom door, and saw silhouettes exiting the front door.



Spellman said his great-grandfather's dog tags engraved with his name Philip Buck, including one marked in red for his allergy to penicillin, have great sentimental value.

He said his great-grandfather served in WWII and wore those tags during the Battle of the Bulge.



"I think about them not only today, but all days of the year," Spellman said. "I really hope to get those back, just memorialize that thought physically."

Surveillance video shows the thieves driving away, and their truck has a black replacement fender on the front passenger side.

Spellman said he had just moved into the home earlier in the week, and that there were numerous people going in and out of the house doing work.

But he said he has no idea who the thieves are.

Spellman said he's optimistic because the police responded quickly and that his new neighbors have been helpful.

Anyone who has information about the theft and recovers any of the stolen items should contact Oakland police.

Forrest Spellman's great-grandfather served in WWII and wore those tags during the Battle of the Bulge.

Forrest Spellman said his great-grandfather's dog tags engraved with his name Philip Buck, including one marked in red for his allergy to penicillin, have great sentimental value.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU