X to leave San Francisco on Friday the 13th: report

The Brief X reportedly plans to shut down its SF headquarters on Friday, Sept. 13. The company began in San Francisco, as Twitter, in 2006. Elon Musk has cited reasons including California's law to protect transgender youth.



An ominous date has been announced for the official shut down of X’s San Francisco headquarters.

Fortune reported on Thursday that employees received word that the Market Street office will close next month on Friday the 13th.

As KTVU has been reporting, the social media giant, which first launched in 2006 as Twitter out of San Francisco, has been planning its departure from the city for months.

In July, Elon Musk said on X that he would be moving the headquarters out of the city, citing street conditions, and following a new state law aimed at protecting trans youth.

Along with his aerospace company SpaceX, based out of Southern California, Musk said that he planned to move X to Texas, calling the law "the final straw."

Industry analysts say the move was not a surprise given Musk’s discord with California’s political and legislative decisions, as well as financial factors.

"I think at the end of the day, it's probably going to be a little bit of both. I'm sure there are economic reasons for this," said Bob O'Donnell from TECHnalysis told KTVU earlier this month. "But, I'm sure he's also relishing in the fact that he thinks he's kind of making this big political statement by moving people out of San Francisco," O'Donnell added.

X reportedly does not plan to leave the Bay Area entirely. Rather, it’s said to be moving employees to offices the company already has in San Jose and Palo Alto.

KTVU reached out to X for comment on the reported Friday the 13th SF departure date but has not heard back from the company.