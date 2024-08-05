X to leave San Francisco, but will remain Bay Area based

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is leaving San Francisco, but the company will remain in the Bay Area.

The once famous Twitter sign is already gone, and now we're learning that the remainder of the company's employees will be moving if they want to stay on with the company.

The social media platform has been headquartered in San Francisco since 2006 (they famously relocated to the Mid-Market area in 2012) but now that era is coming to an end.

San Francisco's mayor's office responded to news reports saying, "We are aware of Elon’s plans to move a small remaining number of employees from X’s HQ out of San Francisco. Our focus remains on working with and supporting the many businesses that call S.F. home, from global headquarters to leading AI companies, and thousands of small businesses."

Elon Musk said on X last month that he would be moving the headquarters out of the city, citing street conditions, and following new laws aimed at protecting trans youth. "Seeing Musk move X out of San Francisco is honestly not a big surprise," said Bob O'Donnell from TechNalysis.

O'Donnell says the move was expected, and could come down to a combination of financial factors and political differences. "I think at the end of the day, it's probably going to be a little bit of both. I'm sure there are economic reasons for this," said O'Donnell. "But, I'm sure he's also relishing in the fact that he thinks he's kind of making this big political statement by moving people out of San Francisco."

X will reportedly be moving employees to offices the company already has in San Jose and Palo Alto. Employees will have to make the choice about whether to follow the company south. The impact on San Francisco will remain to be seen. "At the end of the day I don't think this is going to make a huge difference I think we'll see people move from X to move elsewhere or else they'll just deal with the commute," said O'Donnell.

We have seen reports that the move out of San Francisco could come in the next several weeks, but we don't know if this is only a first step before moving X out of California entirely.

We have tried reaching out to Elon Musk on X, and so far have not heard back.

