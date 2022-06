Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after catastrophic flooding

Yellowstone National Park will partially reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, after catastrophic flooding last week destroyed bridges and roads and drove out thousands of tourists.

The Park Service announced Saturday that visitors will once again be allowed on the park’s southern loop under a temporary license plate system designed to manage the crowds: Those with even-numbered plates and motorcycle groups will be allowed on even-numbered days, and those with odd-numbered or vanity plates on odd-numbered days.

In this handout photo provided by the National Park Service, North Entrance Road is washed out by flooding in Yellowstone National Park on June 15, 2022 in Gardiner, Montana. (Photo by Kyle Stone/National Park Service via Getty Images)

Commercial tours and visitors with proof of overnight reservations at hotels, campgrounds or in the backcountry will be allowed in whatever their plate number.

Visitors had been flocking to Yellowstone during its 150th anniversary celebration. The southern loop provides access to Old Faithful, the rainbow-colored Grand Prismatic Spring, and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and its majestic waterfall. It can be accessed from the park's south, east and west entrances.

"It is impossible to reopen only one loop in the summer without implementing some type of system to manage visitation," Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a news release. "My thanks to our gateway partners and others for helping us work out an acceptable temporary solution for the south loop while we continue our efforts to reopen the north loop."

RELATED: Yellowstone National Park: Floods leave landscape 'dramatically changed'

The north loop is expected to remain closed through the summer, if not longer. Officials say it could take it could take years and cost more than $1 billion to repair the damage in the environmentally sensitive landscape.