Yes, that was a tiny earthquake you felt near Orinda

article

Did you feel it?

That is the question and, yes, the U.S. Geological Survey did record some minuscule movement in the form of a 2.8 magnitude earthquake nearly 2 miles west of Orinda.

The tiny earthquake was recorded at 10:43 p.m. on Tuesday at a depth of more than 4 miles.

Few KTVU staffers chimed in to say they felt it, well, sort of, in locations like Berkeley and Lafayette.

We also received a few phone calls at the station from viewers about the tiny temblor.

As for the USGS' tried and true Did You Feel It? function on their website, there were 67 responses as of 11 p.m. Most responses clustered in the East Bay showed weak to light shaking felt.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries associated with this earthquake.

A 3.0 earthquake struck near Dublin earlier in the day.