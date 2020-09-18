Yosemite National Park closes because of hazardous air quality

Yosemite National Park closed because of hazardous air quality from the wildfires raging along the West Coast.



All entrances and roads closed at 5 p.m. on Thursday and will reopen when conditions are safe.

Park rangers anticipate Yosemite to be closed at least through the weekend.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks and surrounding national forests have also closed due to hazardous air quality.

Meanwhile, in the Bay Area, air quality conditions were finally good after a month of Spare the Air alerts.

Smoke and bad air quality has closed Yosemite National Park as of Sept. 17, 2020. (Yosemite NPS)



