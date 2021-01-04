6 teens in custody following deadly attack of youth counselor in South LA

A youth counselor was beaten to death by a group of teens after he tried to break up a fight at a youth center near South Los Angeles over the weekend, police said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a fight breaking out from the Wayfinder Family Services, a private nonprofit youth center, before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

LASD said David McKnight-Hillman, 25, who is a counselor at the youth center, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, seven teens were identified as the suspects in the deadly attack. Six of the suspects are in custody with the seventh suspect is on the run.

Two of the suspects, both 18-years-old, are being charged with murder, LASD said.

As of Monday night, LASD does not know the motive for the deadly attack.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.