Zendaya donates $100K to Cal Shakes theater

Actress and Oakland native Zendaya is donating $100,000 to the California Shakespeare Theater in Orinda, which she says helped start her career.

Cal Shakes says the donation will allow it to upgrade lighting and sound systems, enhance the cafe, and fund a 50th anniversary production of "As You Like It".

Zendaya's donation was made in partnership with the Women Donors Network.

The 27-year-old attended Oakland School for the Arts and is known for her starring roles in Euphoria, Spiderman and in the recent Dune film franchise.



