Zip Trips summer 2022 schedule
article
OAKLAND, Calif. - Summer is right around the corner and KTVU is taking the show on the road for another fun season of Zip Trips.
Beginning June 3, KTVU's Mornings on 2 will showcase seven cities and towns around the Bay Area.
We'll broadcast live from a public setting and bring you all your favorite segments, including Zip Trip Trivia and Taste of the Town. Come join us and meet the team!
Here is the lineup for this summer's Zip Trips. Tell us what places we should visit and feature by clicking the link on each city. Your suggestions may get featured on air
- June 3: Petaluma
- June 17: Union City
- July 1: Benicia
- July 15: Santa Clara
- July 29: Pacifica
- August 12: Dublin
- August 26: Martinez
More information to come.
Visit ktvu.com/ziptrips to see previous shows.