Zoom agrees to pay $85M to settle privacy lawsuit

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Technology
Zoom agreed to pay an $85M settlement in a lawsuit that claimed the company has violated user privacy rights.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Zoom, the video conferencing company, has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a privacy lawsuit, based on a preliminary settlement filed on Saturday. 

The class action lawsuit claimed Zoom violated user privacy rights by sharing personal information with sites such as Facebook and Google, according to Reuters

Zoom was also accused of letting hackers disrupt Zoom meetings, a practice also known as "zoombombing". 

The settlement still requires approval by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh. 