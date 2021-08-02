Zoom agrees to pay $85M to settle privacy lawsuit

Zoom, the video conferencing company, has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a privacy lawsuit, based on a preliminary settlement filed on Saturday.

The class action lawsuit claimed Zoom violated user privacy rights by sharing personal information with sites such as Facebook and Google, according to Reuters.

SEE ALSO: Zoom under scrutiny over security and privacy concerns

Zoom was also accused of letting hackers disrupt Zoom meetings, a practice also known as "zoombombing".

Advertisement

The settlement still requires approval by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh.