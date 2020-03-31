Zoom under scrutiny over security and privacy concerns

The videoconferencing platform Zoom, which has exploded in popularity in recent weeks, has come under scrutiny from law enforcement officials in New York.

Along with the platform’s rise in popularity, there has also been a rise in concern about the system’s security and privacy features.

“It is the best videoconferencing platform that I’ve ever used and so it’s a necessity in a lot of work places,” sand Brittany Murlas, founder & CEO of the Oakland-based book company Little Feminist.

While she’s never had issues with the platform, New York’s Attorney General sent a letter to Zoom asking what new security measures the company is taking to protect users from hijackers.

“My first thought was, 'Oh they have to be under a bigger microscope now,'” Murlas said. “When I first saw that news, my first thought was it makes sense that it’s coming out now."

The FBI in Boston recommended Tuesday that schools make their meetings and classrooms private after two instances in Massachusetts. In one incident, an individual yelled profanities during an online high school class and another in which a Zoom “bomber” yelled out the teacher’s home address.

“Anytime there is a public emergency or anything major going on in the news, there are going to be a handful of people that take advantage of the situation and do terrible, mean things to people,” said Ryan Eldridge with Nerds on Call.

Eldridge went on to say that there are two major issues currently surrounding the application.

With the influx of users seeking to connect to work and personal use, Eldridge said company wasn’t ready for what lay over the horizon, while the other involved new users not familiar with all of the security settings such as one that allows anyone to join a public Zoom broadcast.

“So any member of the session can turn on their screen and broadcast (to) the entire group. That’s where Zoom bombing is coming from,” he told KTVU Tuesday.

There is a setting that allows users to turn off that setting.

“Zoom takes its users’ privacy, security, and trust extremely seriously. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working around-the-clock to ensure that hospitals, universities, schools, and other businesses across the world can stay connected and operational. We appreciate the New York Attorney General’s engagement on these issues and are happy to provide her with the requested information,” read a statement that Zoom issued to KTVU regarding the inquiry from the New York Attorney General’s office.

Zoom lists several other ways to protect yourself, such as creating a waiting room for your meeting in which attendees much be accepted.

The company also tells users not to share their teleconference link in a publicly available social media post, but to provide the link directly to specific people.

Zoom meeting hosts can also manage the screen sharing so that only they can share information with teleconferencing attendees.

Zoom’s has a list of ways to protect your meeting.