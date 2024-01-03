Ignition Casino Bonus Codes & Review (2024) - Read Before Playing

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Ignition Casino has been turning a lot of heads in recent years for crypto gambling, poker, and live casino fans. So, naturally, we had to put its games, bonuses, and other crucial factors like banking and app design to the test.

For the most part, Ignition picked up top marks. But you’ll probably want to know more to decide whether it’s worth a play!

Join us as we reveal our findings and show you how to get the best out of this top real money casino with Ignition Casino bonus codes that could land you bonus cash, free spins, or more.

Let’s go!

Ignition Casino Bonus Codes

Ignition Casino Review: A Closer Look

Before we dive into our findings on Ignition, here’s a little overview of some of the key stats about the casino.

Date Established: 2016

Licensing info: Curacao

Games offered: 400+ from RealTime Gaming, Visionary iGaming, and more

Average RTP: 95.5% RTP+

Main bonus details: 2x 100% matched deposits up to $1,500 (25x rollover)

Banking options accepted: VISA, Mastercard, AMEX, Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, Litecoin, Voucher

There are some interesting facts and figures there, so let’s unpack things a little further in our full Ignition Casino review.

Pros:

$3,000 combined bonus for poker and casino

Popular online poker rooms

Almost 400 slot games

43 live casino games

Variety of ongoing promotions

Cons:

Lack of eWallet payment methods

No downloadable mobile app

Casino Game Selection: 4.9/5

One of the most impressive things about this online casino is the famous Ignition poker room. It’s a massive poker club with fantastic, immersive graphics, professional dealers, and plenty of bonuses that we’ll discuss later.

But if you prefer your poker games played at your own pace, there are still other options. RealTime Gaming has also supplied eight awesome video poker games, such as Jacks or Better 1 Hand.

Ignition is far from just a poker site, though. It’s home to nearly 400 slot machines with bonus games , most also from RealTime Gaming. This is great news, as this developer is considered one of the best out there, so you can be pretty confident that you’ll find some great games here.

The live dealer side of things is strong, too, with over 40 rooms featuring top-tier roulette, online blackjack , and some other table games. Poker is far from the only live casino you can enjoy playing at Ignition.

There’s no sports betting section here, but Ignition customers can still bet on virtual sports like horse racing, soccer, motor racing, and camel racing! These quickfire mimicked sports events simulate the real-life sports betting experience and are a lot of fun.

Bonus Offers: 4.9/5

You will have two options for the Ignition Casino welcome bonus, depending on your chosen payment method.

Fiat currency players can use the Ignition bonus code IGWPCB100, which will get you two lots of 100% up to $1,000 with a rollover of just 25x. The first is for most Ignition casino games, whereas the second is for the poker room we just discussed.

But if you want to bank with crypto, the Ignition bonus code IGWPCB150 will boost both matched deposits to 150% up to $1500 while maintaining that low 25x rollover. Nice!

After all this, there are plenty of extra Ignition Casino offers, such as the Weekly Boost and the Ignition Rewards program. The only thing missing is a few Ignition Casino no deposit bonus codes.

Mobile & Desktop Site: 4.7/5

Ignition doesn’t offer a downloadable mobile app like some of the competition, which means that the mobile gaming experience isn’t quite as smooth, and you won’t be able to play all the games.

That said, Ignition for mobile is still very good for a site hosted through your smartphone browser. There’s still a reasonable choice of games, and the layout and graphics are top-tier, so it’s surprisingly engaging and easy to use.

Customer Support & Banking: 4.8/5

We found the Ignition customer support live chat team incredibly responsive and helpful, and they’re available 24/7. You will need an Ignition Casino account to use this function, though.

If you prefer, and you’re not in a rush, email them instead. But it might be worth looking at the Help Center before you do either of those things. It contains information about the best casino bonuses , games, and more.

You’ll also be able to get help through the Ignition Forum. Here, players can converse about how to get the best out of the games or just for general casino chat.

The only minor downside for this category is that Ignition doesn’t support banking with eWallets. You still have four cryptocurrencies (USDT and Litecoin), or you can pay with a VISA, Mastercard, AMEX, or voucher.

Plus, payouts will be processed in around 24 hours most of the time, or even faster. That’s more than quick enough for us!

>> Get up to $3,000 in bonuses [Ignition]

Is Ignition Casino Legit?

So everything checks out in terms of the actual Ignition content, but is it a safe and secure place to play? We ran a few tests to find out; fortunately, the results are green.

For a start, Ignition has obtained the necessary licenses to operate in many parts of the world. If you want to know more about that, you can look it up under its Curacao license number B2C-7TVDFQJ4-1668JAZ.

Ignition also keeps your personal information safe, such as your financial details (including your card number). It achieves this by running SSL encryption, which blocks out any attempts made by hackers to steal data.

The online casino games at Ignition have all been RTP tested, which means they pay out just as fairly on average as any other games on the web.

As mentioned, Ignition Casino also offers fast payout speeds (less than 24 hours in many cases). With other fast payout real money online casinos , we’ve typically found that we can trust them more, as it shows that they don’t need to hold onto our cash.

Read this article if you want to find out why Ignition Casino was one of our top picks of all online casinos in Australia.

Ignition Review Highlights: Why Play at this Online Casino?

We’ve looked at Ignition overall, but what are the main reasons you should play on the site? Here’s a quick look at our favorite Ignition casino factors.

Epic Poker

The casino game that Ignition is most famous for is its poker, and the biggest reason for that is its amazing, exclusive live poker room.

Download the desktop app, and you can get one of the most immersive poker experiences online , with beautiful graphics, professional details, and a high potential payout chance.

The video poker side of things is good, too, though, as Ignition hosts eight awesome selections like Bonus Deuces Wild 1 Hand and Joker Poker 10 Hands.

User-Centric Focus

It’s clear that Ignition has kept the players in mind when designing its website. The minimal design is pleasing to use both in terms of how attractive it looks and how easy it is to engage with.

Ignition also provides users with loads of useful information about how to use the site (including banking, the rules of the games, and more). Plus, it provides a handy write-up about every single game, so you can research which one is best for you.

Hit Slots

Legendary casino software provider RealTime Gaming has generously provided Ignition with most of its incredible slot game selection. Now, Ignition hosts almost 400 amazing slot games, including Aloha King Elvis and Golden Dragon Inferno.

We found that Ignition excelled the most concerning its progressive jackpots. For example, at the time of writing, players will have the chance to win up to $2,000,000 through the Shopping Spree slot progressive jackpot. A spectacular amount of money!

The Hot Drop Jackpots network is also full of awesome slots like Golden Buffalo and 777 Deluxe, so we recommend checking those out.

Free Games

Most games in the Ignition portfolio will be available in free-play mode. This has two key benefits: a) you’ll be able to find out if a game is worth playing for real money, and b) you can get some practice in for more complicated games such as video poker.

Responsive Support

If you ever need assistance or general queries while signing into your Ignition account, you can get it rapidly via the 24/7 live chat.

Players who have less urgent requests or haven’t signed up yet can still get help via email support, but this will take a little longer.

Fast Payouts

Ignition Casino processes all withdrawal requests in around 24 hours, sometimes faster! They don’t hold onto your winnings like many other online casinos.

You can withdraw your funds to Bitcoin to maximize efficiency as this has the fastest transfer speed. After the withdrawal has been processed, your Bitcoin will be back in your coin wallet within seconds.

>> Claim $3,000 in Ignition bonus codes

The Best Ignition Casino Bonuses and Promotions

Now for the best bit for a lot of players. It’s time to dive into the promotional side of things and find out which deposit casino bonus codes you will need to get the offers.

There’s a heck of a lot of choice here. The only thing that’s missing is an Ignition no deposit bonus!

Here’s a closer look at the absolute best offers and a reminder of those Ignition bonus codes. All the bonuses are worth a try, but these stand out from the pack.

There are three deposit bonuses for new Ignition players, depending on whether you’re paying with crypto or fiat currency or want to play live casino games.

Fiat currency players must use the Ignition casino bonus code IGWPCB100 to get two lots of 100% up to $1000.

The first of these matched deposits can be used for most real money slots , video blackjack, and other games, but the second is specifically for playing poker.

Those banking with crypto can get more out of their welcome bonus by boosting these matched deposits to 150% up to $1500 each.

Live dealer game fans might prefer to use the Ignition casino bonus code BESTCASINO125 to play live blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. You can get 125% up to $250 and 30 free spins on the Golden Buffalo slot thrown in on top.

Regardless of which of these offers you choose, the wagering requirements are only 25x. That’s much less than most of the competitors’ welcome bonuses, which means it’ll be easier to convert your bonus winnings into real money you can withdraw.

Things are a little different when it comes to playing through the poker bonus. You’ll get $1 of the bonus for every 30 Ignition Miles (the currency in the rewards program). More on that in the next section.

The rest of the terms and conditions also seem pretty relaxed regarding the deposit methods you can use and the time limits you’ll have to adhere to. You’ll also only have to meet a minimum deposit of $20, which makes the bonuses more accessible than a lot of the competition.

However, it should be noted that the only type of game that will contribute 100% towards your wagering requirements is slots. Table games only contribute 20% and video poker just 10%, so we recommend only using slots otherwise, wagering will take much longer.

Ignition players will get extra perks the more they play games on the site if they participate in the Ignition Rewards program. This is effectively a VIP program, and it has the potential to pay you back quite a lot of your casino stakes in cash. Exciting stuff!

The program is broken down into eight levels. The more you play games on the site, the more Ignition Miles you’ll earn, and once you reach particular amounts, you’ll rise through the ranks from the first level of Steel to the top level of Diamond.

Ignition prides itself on being the king of online poker, and its commitment to making poker part of its welcome bonus is a big part of that. But that’s far from the only poker bonus on the site.

The second-best offering from Ignition in the poker department is a freeroll bonus worth up to $2500. Every Thursday, players will get free tickets for the massive Ignition poker tournament and could have the chance to win up to $2500.

This bonus is exclusive to members of the Ignition Rewards program. You must be on the Chrome level (level 2) to participate in the poker freeroll.

Another fantastic opportunity for players to grab extra bonus cash and free spins is through the Ignition Casino Weekly Boost offer.

Players will be randomly awarded with matched deposit bonuses, free spins for specific slot games, and more throughout the week. Head over to the Weekly Boost section of the promo page when you’re signed into your account to find out what’s in store for the week.

It doesn’t appear that you will need any Ignition Casino bonus codes to trigger this offer, but keep an eye out for them in the terms and conditions for any promotion.

Players who want even more Ignition Casino bonus offers can buy them through the Bonus Buy slots. This series of slot games allows you to buy additional free spins and bonus rounds throughout the game.

Once again, you won’t need an Ignition bonus code to trigger any of these, as they’re unlocked through the slot games themselves.

Ignition Casino Alternatives: More Awesome Online Casinos

As much as we love Ignition Casino, it’s far from the only decent option out there. We picked out a few other top online gambling sites similar to Ignition that you could try out alongside. And, you might just be able to claim some pretty great welcome bonuses as you do so…

Slots.lv – Best Bonus Offers

You might find it a little frustrating that the Ignition new customer offer live casino bonus isn’t as generous as the regular fiat currency and cryptocurrencies. But there is good news: you can get an awesome live casino welcome bonus at Slots.lv.

It comes in matched deposits up to $3,000, which is just as good as the regular welcome bonus for non-live games, except that one comes with 30 free spins for the Golden Buffalo slot.

You can use the live dealer bonus funds to play any of the excellent Visionary iGaming live dealer games on the site or just opt for the regular offer and check out some incredible slot games such as Bloodlines and Caesar’s Empire.

>> Join Slots.lv now

Lucky Red Casino – Better for Beginners

The Ignition customer support is, of course, very good. However, some users prefer the option of phone support, which they do not have. However, Lucky Red Casino does. And it’s available 24/7 hours a day!

The Lucky Red Casino customer support team is arguably the best. You can easily speak to them about anything you want to, including anything you want to know about the welcome bonus.

And this certainly is something a lot of people want to know about. An enormous 400% matched deposit awaits everyone who uses the code LUCKYRED400!

Just note that this is for slot games only. If you want to play other games, use the code LUCKYRED100 instead for a reduced 100% matched deposit offer.

>> Sign up at Lucky Red

Highway Casino – Best Welcome Bonus

If it’s pure bonus cash you’re looking for, you won’t find a better online casino than Highway Casino. This casino's total welcome bonus package is worth up to $7000! This is also broken down across your first four deposits, so you won’t have to claim it all in one go.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that a bonus package of this magnitude would incur some high wagering requirements, but this is not true. You’ll only have to play through these bonus funds 35 times, making your life fairly easy.

Your bonus funds can be used on a decent array of games on the site, including Age of Gladiators and Vampire Mansion.

>> Register at Highway Casino

Super Slots – Best Mobile App

One drawback of Ignition for some players is that there’s no mobile app to download, which somewhat compromises the mobile gaming experience. That’s not the case at Super Slots, though, as their mobile app is one of the best in the business.

It features most of the impressive Super Slots game portfolio, which stands at over 300 games strong overall.

The app also lets you deposit and withdraw, which means you can use it to claim the impressive welcome bonus package they’re offering new players. This is worth up to $6000 in matched deposit funds. Not bad at all!

>> Explore Super Slots

Prefer gaming with crypto? Check out the best crypto casinos we found.

Ignition Casino Review: Is it Worth a Play?

Realistically, there isn’t much we don’t love about Ignition Casino overall. The poker is probably just about the best bit, but the array of slots is pretty remarkable, too.

Perhaps the best part of Ignition Casino overall is its great choice of casino bonuses. And the best of those would have to be the welcome bonus. Claiming 100% up to $1,000 twice (or up to $3,000 for crypto) with such a low rollover of 25x is a real treat.

The only thing the site is missing is a no-deposit bonus code, but we’d truly be pushing our luck to ask for one of those, considering how many other promotions and offers are available!

So, why not check it out for yourself? You can sign up and place your deposit to be matched in just a few minutes. Have fun, and remember to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 21+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: