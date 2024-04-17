Best Blackjack Sites in 2024: Where to Play Real Money Blackjack Online

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

If you enjoy the challenge of making strategic decisions, blackjack is probably your go-to casino game.

However, with most online casinos being focused on slot machines, it’s hard to find the best blackjack sites - those that offer dozens of blackjack variants, big bonuses, and fast payouts.

Our top choice is Ignition , thanks to its wide selection of choices and high betting limits.

However, there are other blackjack casinos on our list for you to explore, so let’s begin!

If you are eager to know more about the top online blackjack casino sites, keep reading. Below, we will evaluate each of them based on games, bonuses, and payments.

1. Ignition – Best Online Blackjack Casino Overall

Pros:

Over 30 live dealer blackjack options

High betting limits on live dealers

Up to $3,000 welcome bonus

Low 25x wagering requirements

Withdrawals in an average of 24 hours

Cons:

Could have more payment options

Not all games are optimized for smartphones

Ignition Casino, originally known for its great poker platform, is often overlooked when it comes to real money blackjack games. However, just one look at its gaming portfolio is enough to prove you otherwise.

Online Blackjack Games: 4.9/5

You can play different types of online blackjack for real money at Ignition Casino. Before spending money, you can also try them out for free.

The site is equipped with two single-deck games, one double-deck game, two regular six-deck games, European blackjack, Perfect Pairs, and Zappit Blackjack. Each has different rules and gameplay, so you always have something new to explore.

Things get more serious when you switch to the live casino section. Here, you can join over 30 blackjack tables suitable for players with all kinds of budgets.

If you don’t wish to spend a lot of money, we advise you to try Blackjack Early Payout, which comes with 99.5% RTP. This game allows you to choose a betting range of $5 and $100. Alternatively, you can opt for live blackjack with Liv, where your bets can go up to $50,000.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

There are two types of welcome bonuses for new players at Ignition. One is for crypto players and offers a 300% match up to $3,000 for casino and poker games. To unlock it, you must make a minimum deposit of $20.

There’s also a 200% match up to $2,000 with the same rules.

Both of these come with low 25x wagering requirements. Keep in mind that online blackjack games contribute 10% towards the rollover.

Banking Options: 4.9/5

To play blackjack online games at Ignition, you need to fund your account using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Visa, and Mastercard, among others.

Using cryptos is definitely the best idea since they come with no fees and are faster than traditional banking methods. Furthermore, with BTC, you can withdraw up to $180,500 per month.

For credit card deposits, you might have to pay a fee. The minimum deposit amount is set at $10 for most options, making it affordable to start your gambling journey.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.85/5

Ignition does not have a separate mobile application for you to download. However, this is not an obstacle since blackjack online real money players can still visit the website and play blackjack online directly from a mobile browser.

While not all casino games are supported there, you will play all the blackjack titles without an issue, which is definitely great news.

Not only that, but you will also be able to claim promotions, get in touch with customer support, and use all the services available on a desktop version.

2. Slots.lv – Best Blackjack Site for Mobile

Pros:

Several classic blackjack variations

$3,000 welcome bonus plus 30 free spins

1-hour withdrawals

Excellent mobile compatibility

Instant-play and downloadable game options

Cons:

Could have more deposit bonuses

Live dealer games don’t count toward bonuses

Playing blackjack online is fun no matter which device you use, however, if you ever want to try these games on the go, Slots.lv is probably the best option. With its great selection of classic blackjack, fast withdrawals, and generous bonuses, you’ll have an exciting journey here.

Online Blackjack Games: 4.8/5

At this online casino, you can enjoy a diverse selection of games.

The casino’s most popular version is Classic Blackjack which employs six decks of standard playing cards. You will engage in traditional gameplay, striving to outscore the dealer with a hand totaling 21 or less.

Those who appreciate classic rules can also try Double Deck Blackjack, which uses two decks of standard playing cards and the main objective remains the same.

Optimized for seamless experiences on smartphones and tablets, the blackjack games at Slots.lv ensure engaging gameplay, providing players with the convenience of playing anytime, anywhere.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Just like Ignition, Slots.lv also has two types of deposit bonuses you can opt for.

When you make your first crypto deposit, you will unlock a 200% match bonus up to $3,000 plus 30 free spins on Golden Buffalo. When depositing with a card, you can claim a 100% match bonus of up to $2,000 plus 20 free spins on the same slot game.

Keep in mind that you can’t use bonus funds on live dealer games. As for free spins, the maximum cashout amount is up to $50.

While there are not a lot of deposit bonuses except for the welcome pack, you can get rewarded for inviting your friend to the platform. Once they make the first qualifying payment, you’ll get up to a $200 bonus plus $25 when you play with crypto .

Banking Options: 4.8/5

Slots.lv supports a total of 8 banking methods. The list covers credit/debit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, and AMEX. Popular digital coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and Bitcoin Cash are also available.

You’ll be happy to know that winnings generated from playing online blackjack will be processed in an average of 1 hour.

If you opt for USDT, you can start depositing with as little as $5. Credit cards require $20, while with Ethereum, you can’t deposit less than $50. Withdrawal limits differ from one method to another, and the biggest amount you can cash out is up to $15,000 via Player Transfer.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

This blackjack online casino has a great-looking user interface on smartphones. All titles load fast and they are perfectly optimized for small-sized screens.

It doesn't matter which operating system you use. Whether you favor Android or iOS, you won’t have trouble playing your favorite blackjack games at Slots.lv.

3. Super Slots – Best Online Blackjack Site for Live Tables

Pros:

27 live blackjack tables

21 regular blackjack games

$6,000 welcome bonus

$1,500 blackjack cash race

20+ secure banking options

Cons:

Could have a more modern website design

No VIP club for loyal players

The name of this online casino might sound confusing at first, however, once you check the gaming portfolio, you’ll know that it’s not just about slots with bonus games . Let’s discover more together.

Online Blackjack Games: 4.7/5

At Super Slots, you can join 27 live and 21 regular real money blackjack games.

We enjoyed playing Pirate 21, 21 Burn Blackjack, and Five Hand Vegas Blackjack. Some titles have a little bonus tag on their icons, and that’s how you know playing them will contribute a percentage to the wagering requirements.

If you feel like you want to spend a lot of money and feel like a VIP, switch to live casino games where you can make bets up to $20,000. Each game displays the number of seats available, so you can easily choose the one that sparks your interest. You can also play online poker at Super Slots.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Super Slots awards new players a generous welcome bonus of up to $6,000.

For the first deposit bonus, you need to use the code SS250, which unlocks a 250% match up to $1,000. For the next five deposits, use the code SS100 to get a 100% match up to $1,000. And if your payment exceeds $100, the casino will give you 100 additional spins.

Make sure you don’t miss out on the Tournaments section, where you can find a $1,500 blackjack cash race. If you get the #1 position, you’ll get a $120 prize, while the second and third positions share $100 and $80. There’ll be 50 winners in total.

Banking Options: 4.75/5

It would be fair to say that Super Slots is the best online blackjack site when it comes to a variety of payment options. You can opt for any of the 20+ methods.

On the list, you will find Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Binance, Cardano, Solana, Stellar, Shiba Inu, and Tron. Fiat players can go for Visa, Mastercard, P2P, and Money Order, among others.

The minimum deposit amount is set at $20 for most options, however, it can go higher for wire transfers and P2P. Super Slots offers same-day payouts, and with BTC and USD Coin, you can withdraw up to $100,000 per transaction.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Just like all the best online blackjack websites, Super Slots is also compatible with mobile devices. The design might not be the best looking, however, it won’t stop you from exploring your preferred games.

You can easily filter titles from the browser by visiting the Blackjack category or using the search bar if you are looking for a specific title.

4. Avantgarde – Best Welcome Bonus of All Real Money Blackjack Sites

Pros:

400% match up to $2,000

100% cashback insurance

24/7 live chat support

Excellent user interface

Live blackjack games with Early Payout modifications

Cons:

3% fee on some deposits

Restricted access to banking info for unregistered users

Next up, we have Avantgarde Casino which has a couple of the best casino bonuses online to kickstart your online blackjack journey. Furthermore, it offers an easy-to-use website with modern design and 24/7 live chat support to assist you anytime.

Online Blackjack Games: 4.6/5

Blackjack games at this online casino are provided by software companies such as Betsoft, Rival, Fresh Deck Studios, and Saucify. What we loved is the fact that most titles represent high RTP levels, promising better chances of winning in the long run.

You can enjoy the following games:

Single Deck Blackjack – 99.62% RTP

American Blackjack – 99.35% RTP

Super 7 Blackjack – 99.54% RTP

There are several live blackjack variations as well offering Early Payout modifications. With this feature, players can receive a payout before the hand is completed.

You’ll be happy to know that Avantgarde also offers free blackjack games. Before you start playing, the site asks if you want to play for fun or real money.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

Upon your initial deposit at the casino, Avantgarde will let you redeem a 400% welcome bonus , allowing you to play blackjack online with an additional $2,000 in cash.

The minimum deposit required to activate the bonus is $25, but opting for a larger deposit will maximize the bonus value.

Instead of the standard welcome pack, you have the option to choose 100% cashback insurance. This option ensures that your first deposit is completely secured, so it’s fine if you are unable to win on your first try.

Banking Options: 4.6/5

Avantgarde Casino collaborates with various payment providers, ensuring a wide range of trusted banking options for seamless money transfers. These options include e-wallets, debit and credit cards, prepaid cards, and cryptocurrencies.

You can choose from Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, Visa, Mastercard, and Bitcoin, just to name a few. E-wallets and cryptos are processed the fastest, so make sure to opt for them if you want to get your winnings as fast as possible.

Players need to have at least $50 in their account to initiate the withdrawal, which might be higher than what other online blackjack casinos offer. As for the maximum, it goes up to $10,000 per month.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.65/5

Avantgarde Casino looks great on a laptop, and we can confidently say the same about the mobile version.

There’s no need to clutter your device with additional space by downloading an app. Whether you are traveling or simply don’t want to use the PC, you can use your mobile browser to launch the website and play for fun.

5. Wild Casino – Best Tournaments of All Blackjack Sites for Real Money

Pros:

Weekly blackjack tournaments

$5,000 welcome bonus

Up to $100,000 withdrawals

40+ blackjack games

24-hour withdrawals

Cons:

A slightly cluttered homepage

Slower customer support during peak hours

And finally, we have Wild Casino which is your go-to place if you want to show off your blackjack skills to others and beat them. Monthly events, high withdrawal limits, and generous bonuses are everything we love about this site.

Online Blackjack Games: 4.5/5

Wild Casino offers a diverse selection of software-based blackjack experiences, ranging from the classic to more contemporary options. For those who appreciate the traditional, there's nothing more old school than Single Deck Blackjack.

For a modern twist, you can explore games like Super 7 Blackjack, allowing you to play up to three hands simultaneously, complete with a side bet offering a potential payout of up to 5,000 to 1.

Another recent addition to the casino's offerings is Rolling Stack Blackjack, featuring a lucrative side bet. Also, don’t forget to check out Tournament Blackjack for a taste of competition.

And if you’re interested in other table games, you can also play online craps for real money .

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

If you want to get off the races with a padded bankroll, make sure to check out a generous welcome pack of up to $5,000.

Use the bonus code WILD250 to unlock a 250% match up to $1,000 for your first deposit. The code WILD100 unlocks a 100% match up to $1,000 for your next four deposits. Furthermore, if your payment exceeds $75, you will get 125 free spins on a pre-selected slot game.

Wild Casino hosts daily tournaments featuring blackjack, real money slots , and roulette, boasting monthly prize pools exceeding $1,000,000. These tournaments offer varying prizes, ranging from $5,000 to $20,000.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

You can make deposits and withdrawals using Bitcoin, Stellar, Tron, Tether, USD Coin, Visa, Mastercard, and more.

When it comes to limits, the site maintains fairly standard restrictions. The minimum deposit is $20 for cryptocurrencies and $25 for debit and credit cards.

If you opt for a cryptocurrency withdrawal, Wild Casino ensures payouts within 24-48 hours. In the case of bank transfers, the processing time extends to 3-5 days.

This online gambling site is a perfect option for high rollers since most digital coins support withdrawals of up to $100,000. So, if you win big playing online blackjack, you can cash out all your winnings within a single transaction.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

Wild Casino employs a responsive instant-play website instead of requiring users to download an app. This design ensures that the online casino automatically adjusts to the screen size of any device you are using.

We did thorough tests on both smartphones and tablets, and the results were impressive. Pages and games loaded swiftly and operated seamlessly, showcasing the effectiveness of the responsive design.

How We Ranked the Best Online Blackjack Sites

Variety of Blackjack Games

When creating this guide, our mission was to dig into the variety of the best online blackjack real money games. It was not just about the number of decks; it was also about finding the perfect game, be it with early payout features or side bets.

At these blackjack online casinos, you can try new unique additions such as Rolling Stack Blackjack and live dealers with professional hosts.

We also made sure that these titles offered great betting ranges, so beginners with low budgets and VIP players with high stakes can have a pleasant experience alike.

Bonuses and Promotions

But we're not just into games. We're all about bonuses that make your blackjack journey even more thrilling. It's like getting a special gift each time you take on the virtual dealer.

At the best online blackjack casinos recommended by us, you will claim generous welcome bonuses, participate in daily/monthly tournaments, or get cashbacks on your losses. Sounds great, right?

Banking Experience

Of course, we did not forget about the money part – all in all, you won’t be able to play any real money online blackjack game if you don’t make a deposit.

That’s why we made sure that payments at these online casinos are smooth, reliable, and easy. Whether you're into the modern charm of cryptocurrencies or the classic simplicity of credit cards, your financial journey will be as enjoyable as the game itself.

Mobile Compatibility

Now, the gaming adventure isn't confined to your computer. We also check how well these online blackjack sites work on your phone. Mobile compatibility is a big deal because we believe you should be able to enjoy the game wherever you are.

That said, blackjack for real money can always fit into your pocket if you opt for these online gambling sites since all of them employ HTML5 technology.

Is Playing Online Blackjack Safe?

Yes, playing online casino blackjack is safe as long as you are playing at licensed and reputable sites, like the ones on our list.

Even if blackjack casinos wanted to rig the game, it would be impossible since they frequently undergo audits to ensure fairness. Plus, there are a lot of people who successfully win and withdraw real money from these online gambling sites , so you can use it as further evidence.

While many people believe that winning at blackjack is hard because it is rigged, it simply is not true. The reality is that defeating house edge is challenging and it takes a lot of work and practice to become a good player.

How Can You Tell If an Online Blackjack Site Is Safe?

To discern a trustworthy platform, begin by checking for a valid gambling license from reputable authorities, ensuring the casino operates under strict regulations and undergoes regular audits.

Look for a secure connection with "https://" in the website URL, indicating the use of Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption for data protection during transactions.

Consider the gaming software providers, as reputable names like Evolution Gaming or NetEnt often collaborate with trustworthy casinos and don’t risk their credibility by allowing their games on rigged platforms.

And most importantly, don’t forget to do your own research. Make sure to google reviews done by other players who share their experiences of winning stories, withdrawing funds, and having enjoyable gaming sessions.

Is Online Blackjack Beatable?

The question of whether blackjack is beatable delves into the principles of strategy and probability. While the game is primarily based on chance, skilled players can implement strategic decisions to enhance their odds.

Understanding basic blackjack strategy, which involves knowing when to hit, stand, double down, or split, is crucial. The best blackjack real money casinos often provide special charts that show you the optimal moves you must make based on your and the dealer’s upcard.

Progressive betting systems, such as the Martingale or Paroli, can also be employed to manage wagers based on previous outcomes, although these strategies come with their own risks.

Ultimately, disciplined play, strategic decision-making, and awareness of probabilities contribute to the potential for success in blackjack, making it a game where skill can sometimes influence outcomes.

Which Online Blackjack Site Has the Best Payouts?

If you are looking for an online casino blackjack that comes with big payouts and high-RTP games, then Avantgarde is your go-to destination. Here, you will play Single Deck Blackjack with 99.62% RTP, promising favorable returns on your long-term investments.

This site is also a great option for generous bonuses , offering a 400% match or 100% cashback insurance.

However, other online blackjack sites on our list are also generous in terms of promotions. For instance, Super Slots rewards all newcomers with up to $6,000 in bonus funds.

Why Is Ignition the Best Online Blackjack Casino?

We crowned Ignition as the best online blackjack casino because it got the highest scores in all our rankings. Here are some of its best features:

Great Blackjack Variety: Ignition is home to some of the best real money blackjack games, including two single-deck games, one double-deck game, two regular six-deck games, European blackjack, Perfect Pairs, and Zappit Blackjack. Here, you can join over 30 live tables with up to $50,000 bets.

Generous Welcome Bonuses: This online casino has 2 variations of welcome bonuses for newcomers. Crypto users can claim a 300% match up to $3,000, while fiat players will grab a 200% match up to $2,000 for casino and poker games.

24-Hour Withdrawals: Ignition offers up to 8 secure banking options, including debit/credit cards and cryptos. And most of your transactions will be processed in an average of 24 hours, which is pretty fast.

Why Should I Play Online Blackjack Games?

Blackjack games are super popular among casinos because they offer a strategic twist to your online gambling journey. Let’s check out all the advantages together:

No Crowds, No Pressure: Unlike land-based casinos, online blackjack allows players to escape the pressure of crowded tables and distracting environments. Enjoy the game at your own pace without the external pressures of a physical casino.

Enhanced Learning Opportunities: Online blackjack platforms frequently offer free-play options, allowing players to practice and refine their skills without risking real money. This is particularly beneficial for beginners looking to grasp the game's nuances before committing to real money bets.

Innovative Live Dealer Experiences: With technological advancements, online blackjack has embraced live dealer games. Players can now enjoy the authenticity of a real casino atmosphere with live-streamed dealers. This innovative feature bridges the gap between online and land-based casino play.

Best Blackjack Sites Online - FAQ

Can You Play Online Blackjack for Real Money?

Certainly, most online casinos provide the opportunity to engage in real money blackjack games. The key consideration is selecting licensed real money online casinos for a secure experience.

Everything works the same way as at land-based casinos, minus the crowd around you. You deposit money in a virtual space and do all the playing virtually.

You can begin to play real money blackjack with as little as $5 and go all the way up to $50,000. Of course, the higher you bet, the higher your winnings will be. Later, you can withdraw your funds using one of the payment options accepted at your favorite casino.

What is the Best Online Blackjack Site?

According to our rankings, Ignition is the best online blackjack site for a great game variety, fast withdrawals, up to a $3,000 crypto welcome package for casino and poker games, and 24/7 customer support service.

Which Online Blackjack Site Has the Fastest Cashouts?

Slots.lv is your go-to blackjack site for fast cashouts. This site allows you to withdraw with multiple options, such as digital coins and credit cards, and the average processing time is up to 1 hour.

Which Blackjack Casino Has the Best Bonuses?

At Avantgarde , you will claim a 400% match welcome bonus of up to $2,000, which can be used on various casino games, including blackjack. Alternatively, you can opt for 100% cashback insurance and get all your losses back into your account.

Comparing the Top 5 Best Blackjack Online Casino Sites

Here’s a brief overview of the best features you can expect at the top online blackjack sites :

Ignition : This is the best real money blackjack casino overall. Explore over 30 live dealer blackjack games with up to $50,000 bets, enjoy classic variants, and don’t forget to boost your bankroll with up to a $3,000 ($2,000 for fiat) crypto welcome package.

Slots.lv : If you love mobile blackjack and playing on the go, Slots.lv is the best option. Start playing popular titles directly from your smartphone and claim up to a $3,000 welcome bonus plus 30 free spins on Golden Buffalo.

Super Slots : Do you want to communicate with other players but don’t feel like going out? Try live dealer games at Super Slots suitable for all budgets and kickstart your gambling adventure with up to a $6,000 welcome bonus spread over the first six deposits.

Avantgarde : For those who love generous casinos with big bonuses, Avantgarde is a must-try. Play different variations of European and American Blackjack, and opt for a 400% match up to $2,000 or 100% cashback insurance.

Wild Casino : Do you feel competitive from time to time and want to use your skills to grab big prizes? Then join weekly blackjack races at Wild Casino and get in the top positions. New players can grab up to a $5,000 welcome bonus over the first 5 deposits.

How to Sign Up at the Best Blackjack Sites

For more detailed information, check out a special step-to-step guide we have prepared for our readers.



For more detailed information, check out a special step-to-step guide we have prepared for our readers.

Step 1: Create a New Account

Head over to Ignition , or your preferred blackjack casino

Click the orange Join button

Fill in your information

Accept the T&Cs and click Register to proceed

Step 2: Verify Your Email

Check your email inbox for a message from the blackjack site

Follow the confirmation link in it, so the casino verifies your account

Step 3: Make the First Deposit

Log in to your new account

Visit Cashier

Choose your preferred payment option

Make the first deposit to claim a welcome package

Step 4: Play Blackjack Online

Visit the casino lobby

Select the blackjack category

Choose your favorite title

Enjoy!

How To Play Real Money Blackjack Online

If you are new to online blackjack and want to have the best possible results, make sure you keep the following tips in mind:

Master Basic Strategy: Familiarize yourself with basic blackjack strategy, covering optimal decisions for various player hands against different dealer upcards. Understanding when to hit, stand, double down, or split forms the foundation for successful online blackjack play.

Choose the Right Variant: Different blackjack variants have varying rules and house edges. Select games with favorable rules, such as those with fewer decks or favorable payout ratios, to improve your overall odds.

Avoid Insurance Bets: Resist the temptation to take insurance bets. While they may seem enticing, statistically, insurance bets have a higher house edge, diminishing your long-term profitability.

Practice with Free Games: Before exploring real money play, take advantage of free blackjack games. Practice and hone your skills, experiment with different strategies, and build confidence in your abilities before risking actual funds.

So, What Are the Best Online Blackjack Websites?

You can use this guide as your compass to navigating the world of online blackjack. We’ve given you all the essential information; now it’s your turn to decide.

Ignition was our top choice boasting impressive games, big bonuses, and comfortable payments. However, other options are also worth checking out.

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this guide may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local laws.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: