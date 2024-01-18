Best Solar Companies in California: Reviews of Services & Ratings

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Looking for a way to save money on your energy bills, reduce your carbon footprint, and enjoy the benefits of clean, renewable power? Try switching to solar energy for your home or business.

How do you find the best solar companies in California? What factors should you consider when choosing a solar provider? Are there any incentives and programs that can help you go solar in the Golden State?

In this article, we’ll answer these questions and more as we explore the top solar companies in California. We will also look at how these companies can help you achieve your solar goals, starting with our #1 pick, SunRun .

Best Solar Companies in California 2024

SunRun - Best solar company in California

Networx - Quality solar panel services near you

SunPower - High-efficiency solar solutions

California is not only famous for its celebrities but also for its leadership in solar energy. With solar companies in California like SunRun offering innovative solutions, going solar has never been more accessible or beneficial.

1. SunRun - Best Solar Company in California

Pros

Flexible and affordable leasing

10-year warranty

Free maintenance

Wide reach in the US

Over 15 years in the industry

Cons

Mixed customer reviews

Why We Chose Sunrun Among the Best Solar Companies in California

SunRun stands out with its leasing options and maintenance services, making solar panels accessible and hassle-free for you . They’re a big name in solar panel companies in California, ensuring quality and reliability.

Services

Solar panel installation

Battery backup systems

Home energy monitoring

Ratings

SunRun is rated A+ on BBB. Customer reviews are positive regarding service and product quality. There are mixed reviews concerning customer support.

Summary

SunRun offers a comprehensive solar solution that’s both eco-friendly and potentially cost-effective.

>>Find the best solar companies in California with SunRun

2. Networx - Quality Solar Panel Services Near You

Pros

Easy-to-use online platform

Connects you with local contractors

Helpful cost guide on the website

Cons

Not a direct provider of solar panels or installation services

Why We Chose Networx Among the Top Solar Companies in California

Networx is a trusted and reliable source for finding solar panel companies in California. They have a network of over 15,000 contractors nationwide who have been screened and verified for their credentials and experience.

Services

Solar panel installation

Solar panel repair and maintenance

Solar panel removal and recycling

Solar panel consultation and design

Ratings

Networx has an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, based on over 8,000 customer reviews.

Summary

Networx is a convenient and cost-effective way to find solar panel companies in California. They connect you with qualified contractors you can discuss your solar panel needs with*.

>>Harness the power of the sun with Networx

3. SunPower - High-Efficiency Solar Solutions

Pros

Serving all 50 states

Leading efficiency in the market

25-year warranty

Flexible financing

Cons

Service variability depends on local dealers

Quality comes at a price

Why We Chose SunPower Among the Best Solar Companies in California

SunPower shines with its high-efficiency panels and comprehensive warranty , making it a top choice among solar companies in California. They’re committed to providing you with the best solar experience.

Services

All-in-one solar solutions

Energy storage systems

Solar panel maintenance

Ratings

SunPower has a BBB Rating of A+, and customer satisfaction is positive.

Summary

With SunPower, you’re investing in some of the most efficient solar panels available, designed to maximize your energy savings in California.

>>Harness the power of the sun with SunPower

Benefits of Going Solar in California

Going solar in California offers numerous benefits stemming from the state's unique geographical and economic conditions:

Environmental Benefits : By going solar, you can reduce your carbon footprint and help California achieve its ambitious clean energy goals. Solar energy is a renewable and pollution-free source of power that does not contribute to climate change or harm wildlife.

Resilience Benefits : Solar panels can provide backup power in case of grid outages or emergencies. Adding a battery storage system allows you to store excess solar energy for later use and increase your energy independence. You can also participate in demand response programs and earn incentives for reducing your grid consumption during peak periods.

Economic Benefits: Solar panels can increase your home value and make it more attractive to potential buyers. You can also save money on your electricity bills by generating your own power and taking advantage of net metering credits. Plus, you can benefit from various solar incentives and tax credits that lower the upfront cost of your solar system.

The Cost of Solar Energy in California

The cost of solar energy in California varies based on several factors, including the size of the system, the type of solar panels, and the specifics of the installation. Here’s an overview of solar costs in California:

Average Cost : Most of the best solar companies in California may charge an average of $2.98/W for installing a solar panel system as of 2023. This means a 5 kW system would cost about $14,896 before incentives. However, depending on the system, the price can range from $12,662 to $17,130.

Factors Affecting Cost: These include system size, type and efficiency, the roof location and orientation, the labor and permitting fees, and the choice of solar company. You can find the best deal for your home by comparing multiple quotes from different installers.

Payback Period: The payback period is how long it takes for your solar system to pay for itself through energy savings. In California, the average payback period for solar panels is about 7 years. That said, it can vary depending on how much electricity you use, how much your utility charges, and what solar incentives you get.

>>Find the best solar companies in California with SunRun

California’s Solar Incentives: A Ray of Financial Sunshine

Going solar is always deemed to benefit the environment the most, but what about your wallet? How would hiring the best solar companies in California help you save and even earn from investing in solar energy?

Federal Solar Tax Credit

The Residential Clean Energy Credit is a federal solar tax credit that lets you deduct 30% of the cost of your solar system from your federal taxes. You can get this credit if you install your system between 2022 and 2034.

The credit will decrease to 26% in 2033 and 22% in 2034. The best solar companies in California can help you take advantage of this incentive.

Net Metering in California

Net metering is a policy that allows you to receive bill credits for the excess solar energy that you export to the grid. The credits are applied at the retail rates you pay for electricity, which can offset your future consumption. Net metering is available for customers of the three major investor-owned utilities in California: PG&E, SCE, and SDG&E.

Other State Solar Initiatives

California also offers other solar incentives, such as property tax exemptions, sales and use tax exemptions, rebates, and financing options. Some of these incentives are statewide, while others are specific to certain regions, utilities, or programs.

For example, the Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP) provides rebates for battery storage systems. Meanwhile, the Single-Family Affordable Solar Homes (SASH) program provides solar subsidies for low-income households.

How to Find the Best California Solar Installers

It’s one thing to look up the best solar companies in California, and it’s another to actually scrutinize the ones that offer the best bang for the buck. Here are a few tips to point you in the right direction.

Get Multiple Quotes

Don’t settle for the first offer. Shop around and get quotes from several solar panel companies in California. This way, you can compare prices and services to find the best deal.

Read Reviews

It’s always smart to check out reviews from homeowners, learn from the experiences of other solar customers, and see which companies have the best ratings and reviews.

>>Find the best solar companies in California with SunRun

Choose an Established Reputable Solar Company

Look for companies with a solid track record. Established solar companies in California will likely provide reliable service and stand behind their work. You can check their credentials on their websites or on the California Contractors State License Board .

You can also look for awards, accreditations, and partnerships that indicate their reputation and quality. For example, SunPower is a leading solar panel manufacturer and installer that has won multiple awards and has partnered with NASA and Google.

How Much Can Going Solar Save You in California?

Going solar in California can lead to significant savings. With high electricity rates and plenty of sunshine, solar panels can greatly reduce your energy bills. Plus, with various incentives and rebates, the initial cost of going solar can be offset, making it an even more attractive investment.

Electricity Bill Savings

The amount of money you can save on your electricity bill depends on your electricity usage, solar system size, utility company, and net metering program.

Net metering is a policy that allows you to receive bill credits for the excess solar energy that you export to the grid. The credits are applied at the retail rates that you pay for electricity, and they can offset your future consumption. Net metering is available for customers of the three major investor-owned utilities in California: PG&E, SCE, and SDG&E.

The average electricity bill savings for a 5 kW solar system in California are $1,350 per year or $112 per month.

Return on Investment

The return on investment (ROI) is the percentage of profit you make from your solar system over its lifetime. The ROI depends on the upfront cost of your system, the electricity bill savings, the incentives and rebates, and the system's performance and maintenance.

The average payback period for solar panels in California is about 7 years. This means you can recoup your initial investment in 7 years. Plus, you can enjoy free electricity for the rest of your system’s lifespan, which can be 25 years or more. The average ROI for solar panels in California is about 20%, which is higher than the stock market average of 10% [1].

>>Find the best solar companies in California with SunRun

Are Solar Panels Worth It in California?

Absolutely! Solar panels are a smart choice in California. Not only can they reduce your energy bills, but they also increase your property value and provide protection against rising energy costs.

With the state’s commitment to clean energy, going solar is both environmentally and financially beneficial.

Property Value Increase : Homes with solar panels often boost their property value, which makes them smart investments for the future. Compared to homes without solar panels, they sell for 4.1% more. In California, where the median home value is $676,000, a solar system can increase your home’s value by $27,716.

Energy Cost Protection: Solar panels can provide protection against rising energy costs, which are unpredictable and volatile. By generating your own power from the sun, you can reduce your dependence on the grid and avoid paying higher rates. With solar panels, you can lock in your electricity rate and save money in the long run.

Environmental Benefits: By going solar, you can reduce your carbon footprint and help California achieve its ambitious clean energy goals. Solar energy is a renewable and pollution-free source of power that does not contribute to climate change or harm wildlife.

Methodology

To assess the solar potential in California, we need to consider various factors that affect the feasibility and profitability of solar energy. These factors can be grouped into four main categories: solar resources, rooftop space, solar technology, and solar incentives.

Solar Resource

The solar resource is the amount of sunlight that reaches the state throughout the year, determining the potential electricity generation from solar panels. The solar resource can be measured by two indicators: the global horizontal irradiance (GHI) and the peak sun hours (PSH).

GHI is the total amount of solar radiation received on a horizontal surface per unit area per unit of time, expressed in watts per square meter (W/m2). The GHI varies depending on the location, season, time of day, and weather conditions. The higher the GHI, the more solar energy is available.

PSH is the equivalent number of hours per day when the solar irradiance is 1,000 W/m2, which is the standard condition for testing solar panels. The PSH accounts for the variations in the solar angle and the atmospheric attenuation throughout the day. Plus, the higher the PSH, the more effective the solar panels are.

>>Find the best solar companies in California with SunRun

Rooftop Space

The rooftop space is the availability and suitability of the roof area for solar panel installation. It determines the potential capacity and output of solar systems. The rooftop space can be measured by four factors: the roof area, tilt, azimuth, and shading.

The roof area is the total surface area of the roof that can accommodate solar panels. It considers structural integrity, building codes, fire safety, and aesthetic preferences. The larger the roof area, the more solar panels can be installed.

The roof tilt is the angle of the roof relative to the horizontal plane, which affects the orientation and exposure of the solar panels. The optimal roof tilt depends on the latitude and the season. That said, a tilt close to the latitude angle maximizes the annual solar production.

The roof azimuth is the direction that the roof faces, which affects the amount and timing of the solar irradiance received by the solar panels. The optimal roof azimuth depends on the hemisphere and the time of day. Generally, a south-facing roof (in the northern hemisphere) receives the most solar energy throughout the year.

The roof shading is the obstruction of solar irradiance by nearby objects, such as trees, buildings, chimneys, or power lines. The roof shading reduces the performance and lifespan of the solar panels. It should be minimized or avoided as much as possible.

Solar Technology

Solar technology is the cost and performance of different types of solar panels and systems, which determines the economic viability and environmental impact of solar energy. Solar technology can be measured by three factors: the price per watt, efficiency, and durability.

The price per watt reflects the upfront investment required to install a solar system, influencing the payback period and the return on investment. A lower price per watt means a more affordable solar setup.

The efficiency reflects the conversion rate of the solar panel and influences the electricity production and the space requirement. The higher the efficiency, the more productive the system.

The durability reflects the quality and reliability of the solar panel. It influences the maintenance, cost, and environmental benefit. Your solar setup may be more sustainable if it has longer durability.

There are different types of solar panels and systems available in the market, each with its own advantages and disadvantages.

The most common types are:

Monocrystalline silicon (mono-Si) panels are made of single-crystal silicon cells that have a high efficiency (15-22%) and durability (25-30 years). However, they have a high price per watt ($0.8-1.2/W) and a high energy payback time (1.5-2.5 years).

Polycrystalline silicon (poly-Si) panels are made of multi-crystal silicon cells that have moderate efficiency (13-18%) and durability (20-25 years). That said, they usually also have a moderate price per watt ($0.6-0.8/W) and energy payback time (1-2 years).

Thin-film panels, which are made of thin layers of materials such as amorphous silicon (a-Si), cadmium telluride (CdTe), or copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) that have low efficiency (7-13%) and durability (10-15 years). These panels have a low price per watt ($0.4-0.6/W) and payback time (0.5-1 year).

>>Find the best solar companies in California with SunRun

Solar Incentives

Solar incentives are policies that support solar adoption, such as the federal tax credit, state rebates, net metering, and feed-in tariffs. These incentives can reduce the cost and increase the revenue of solar systems, making them more attractive and competitive.

The federal tax credit allows you to deduct 26% of the cost of installing a solar system from your federal income taxes as long as the system is installed by year-end. It can significantly lower the upfront cost and the payback period of your solar setup.

The state rebates are cash incentives that are offered by some states, utilities, or local governments to consumers who install solar systems. For example, in California, the California Solar Initiative (CSI) provides rebates ranging from $0.2 to $1.1/W for residential and commercial solar systems [2].

Net metering can effectively reduce electricity bills and increase solar system savings.

The feed-in tariffs are payments that some utilities or governments make to consumers who generate electricity from renewable sources. The Renewable Market Adjusting Tariff (ReMAT) program in California pays up to $0.13/kWh for small-scale renewable generators [3].

Using solar calculators and simulators, consumers can estimate the electricity production, savings, and payback period of different solar systems. These tools consider your solar resources, rooftop space, solar technology, and solar incentives.

Common Questions About California Solar Installers

We answered the internet's most common questions about solar companies in California.

Are Solar Panels Worth It in California?

If your home’s roof has enough space and no shade from trees or buildings, solar panels are a good choice in California. The state has a high solar potential, with an average GHI of 5.2 kWh/m2 and PSH of 5.8 hours. Solar panels can produce a lot of electricity and lower your energy bills.

In California, solar panels pay for themselves in about 7 years, and they may give you an average return on investment of about 20%.

How Many Solar Companies Are in California?

California has the largest solar market in the U.S., with nearly 2,000 solar companies operating across the state. Our top picks for the best solar companies in California are SunRun , Networx , SunPower .

How Much Do Solar Panels Cost in California?

The cost of solar panels in California depends on the size, type, and brand of the system, as well as the installer and the location. As of November 2023, the average solar panel system costs $2.98/W, including installation in California.

>>Find the best solar companies in California with SunRun

What Are the Best Solar Companies in California?

The best solar companies in California are those that offer quality service and competitive pricing tailored to your specific needs.

To choose the best option consider factors like years in business, licenses, insurance, certifications, financing options, customer reviews, warranty, and support. You can use online resources to compare and evaluate different solar companies in California.

Should You Choose a Local or National Solar Installer?

There are pros and cons to both local and national solar installers, and the best choice depends on your preference and situation. Local installers may have better ratings, lower prices, more personal customer service, and more knowledge of regional permits and rebates.

However, national installers may have more experience, longer warranty, more financing options, and more post-installation services. You can use online platforms like to find and choose the best solar installer for you.

Hire the Best Solar Companies in California in 2024

You want to join the solar revolution in California, right? It makes sense since the sun shines on us most days. There’s more to it than just enjoying the rays, though.

On top of the environmental benefits and bills you’ll get to save money on, you get to enjoy a good tax break and the magic of net metering, which lets you store the sunshine for a rainy day and save a bundle, even with the new NEM 3.0 program.

What are you waiting for? Switch to solar and reap the benefits today. Remember, the best solar companies in California, like SunRun , will help you shine.

References

*Upon application, customer information will be submitted to Networx and Networx Buyers and users are consenting to contact by Networx, Networx Buyers and any other service professionals via calls, texts, and emails using artificial voice calls, pre-recorded calls, or calls placed with the assistance of auto-dialer technology at the telephone number and email address provided. Such consent is not a condition of purchasing any property, goods or services.