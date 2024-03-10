49ers Arik Armstead to reportedly become free agent after 9 years in SF

article

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead will be released from the team, according to reports.

Armstead, a Sacramento native, has been with the 49ers for the last nine seasons since he was drafted in 2019.

According to ESPN, the 49ers and Armstead came close but ultimately failed to come to an agreement on how to restructure his contract.

He was in the final year of a five-year, $85 million deal.

The team reportedly now plans to release him, making him a free agent.

Last season, he had 27 tackles and five sacks. In the team's Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, he recorded six tackles and a sack.

In addition to his impact on the field, Armstead left an immeasurable mark on the community. The 49ers nominated him for four consecutive Water Payton Man of the Year awards.

He created the Armstead Academic Project in 2019, and hosts story times, youth football camps, college field trips, free health and wellness fairs, and provides resources, warm meals and school supplies to kids in need.

Through his foundation, he has raised and personally donated more than $2 million to Sacramento and Bay Area kids.