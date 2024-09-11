49ers Christian McCaffrey says he expects to play Sunday vs. Vikings

The Brief 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey says he expects to play Sunday He is still dealing with a calf and achilles injury TE George Kittle and QB Brock Purdy settled a friendly wager at practice



49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was again a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but says he is looking to play against the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday.

In the locker room after today's practice, McCaffrey said, "My mentality is I'm playing this week. That's where I'm at."

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said he has not considered putting McCaffrey on the injured reserve list, but would not say if the running back would be on the field Sunday,

McCaffrey did not play during Monday's 32-19 win against the New York Jets, as the star running back is dealing with an ongoing calf and achilles injury.

When asked about when he felt like he wouldn't be able to play, McCaffrey said, "On Monday morning, just moving around a little bit. You know I prepare every week to play and my mindset every week is I'm going to play."

"I woke up and it was a group decision. Very tough one. I hate not playing," he continued.

McCaffrey was replaced by Jordan Mason on Monday.

Mason exploded against the Jets, scoring 1 touchdown on 28 carries and 147 yards.

When asked about Mason's performance, McCaffrey said, "I'm happy he's in our room and super happy for him."

It wasn't all business at practice today. Tight end George Kittle made good on a bet with Brock Purdy.

Kittle attended the University of Iowa and Purdy attended Iowa State University.

The two schools' football teams faced off this past weekend.

Iowa lost, and Kittle was forced to wear Purdy's Iowa State helmet at Wednesday's practice.