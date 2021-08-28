49ers hosting Raiders at Levi's Stadium in final preseason game

article

The San Francisco 49ers are hosting a preseason game Sunday against the other National Football League team that used to play in the Bay Area -- the Las Vegas Raiders.

The preseason game between the 49ers and the Raiders -- formerly of Oakland -- is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

The 49ers encourage fans looking for tickets to Sunday's game to go to 49ers.com/tickets and are reminding people that Levi's Stadium is a cashless venue, so only card or mobile payments are accepted for concessions, merchandise or other purchases.

Parking lots at the stadium open at 9:30 a.m. and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will run non-stop bus service between the Milpitas Transit Center served by BART and the Mountain View Transit Center served by Caltrain starting at 8 a.m. and ending about an hour after the end of the game, 49ers officials said.

The Raiders played their inaugural season in Las Vegas in 2020 after moving from Oakland, where the team had played from 1960 to 1981 and from 1995 to 2019. The Raiders played in Los Angeles from 1982 to 1994.