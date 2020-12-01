49ers 'in limbo' as concerns rise over temporary Arizona home

article

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said concerns are rising about how the team will finish the season now that Santa Clara County has imposed new COVID-19 restrictions.

Shanahan said Tuesday that he was blindsided by the clampdown that led the 49ers to find a temporary home in Arizona and leave Santa Clara County for an unknown amount of time.

County health officials on Saturday announced tighter COVID-19 rules in effect through Dec. 21 that ban contact sports and require a 14-day quarantine if traveling more than 150 miles from the county.

The Dec. 21 expiration date could be extended, but if it doesn't, it creates logistical questions for the team. It falls between two road games on their schedule, so the question is whether they will return to the Bay Area or stay in Arizona for Christmas.

Shanahan said the players, coaches and other staff are in limbo.

“I really can’t predict and I don’t try to predict any decisions on how the county is going to go, [or] whether the 21st is going to be the end date when we’re okay,” Shanahan said. “I just try to tell my guys that I don't care what happens, we’re not spending Christmas without our families. We’ll figure it out.”

Though the team was already scheduled to travel on Christmas afternoon to play the Cardinals the next day, Shanahan said that missing the holiday is a concern amongst players. So far there's been no talk of anyone opting out of the temporary move, but the Niners coach did note how the impact varies from player to player.

"Each guy is in a different boat. Some don't have families and some do, so there will be different problems," Shanahan said. "Some guys have pregnant wives due this month."

Their upcoming home game in Arizona on Dec. 7 is a Monday night matchup, meaning they’ll salvage a full week of practice after arriving Wednesday night. Shanahan plans to use that first week to diagnose any problems with the new arrangments. They’ll stay and practice at a hotel near State Farm Stadium where the Cardinals held their training camp until they head to play the Cowboys in Dallas on Jan. 20.

“Basically, we’re moving out there and our hotel will be our new Levi’s Stadium, which is where we go to work,” Shanahan said. “Just like here, you go to work every day and get tested.”

Shanahan's biggest concern is having to adjust the team's virus protocol they've grown accustomed to and enter a new environment. He said the team has adopted a self-quarantine approach where players only see family after work, and they'll practice this in Arizona.

“We got to be smart. We’re not trying to go anywhere. I plan on guys staying in that hotel room and being safe,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers (5-6) will look to build on their win against their Rams last week when they host a tough AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Monday. They're currently last in the NFC West, but playoff hopes are still alive as they're just one game behind Arizona for the 7th spot.