VIDEO: 49ers surprise boy awaiting heart transplant at local children's hospital

A group of star players on the San Francisco 49ers brought a big smile and a few happy tears to a teenage boy's face at a local children's hospital on Thursday.

Jason, 14, is currently awaiting a heart transplant at an unnamed hospital in the area. He is a "huge" 49ers fan, according to the team, and his excitement was on full display when five players walked into his hospital room.

Fred Warner, Oren Burks, Ross Dwelley, and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles donned 49ers jerseys and huge grins when they arrived. The sweet video shows all five players as they met Jason and offered him gifts from the team. Each player greeted Jason with a dap and words of encouragement.

The group shared a funny moment when 49ers tight end George Kittle entered the room. Jason shouted, "I have his jersey!"

Check out the adorable video below: