A's, Giants to square off in final Bay Bridge series this weekend

The San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's will square off in one final Bay Bridge series this weekend.

The name Bay Bridge series was first coined in 1989, when the two storied franchises, that are separated by just the Bay Bridge and a stretch of I-880, met in the 1989 World Series.

Game three of the World Series became deeply woven into the history of the Bay Area.

A 6.9 earthquake shook San Francisco before the first pitch was thrown. It caused a portion of the Bay Bridge to collapse, killed 63 people and injured nearly 3,800 others. Fans, including lifelong Bay Area resident and A’s fan Greg Travizo, still remembers where he was.

"I was in St. Paul Minnesota going to college and Al Michaels said 'we're having an earth' and the TV went blank, and immediately I was like they just had an earthquake," Travizo said.

Nearly 35 years later, fans look back on past series’ with fond memories of bragging rights gained and lost, and look forward to the final match up with mixed emotions.

"Until we get to the last series, perhaps the series doesn't mean as much as it should," Travizo said.

A’s fans are sick of being sad. Mark Willard, a host on 95.7 The Game, said he heard from fans all day long and each one ended up circling back to their wish for A’s ownership to sell the team.

"I feel so bad because this is the 100th version of the same experience for them," Willard said. "This is just the next notch on whatever has been done to their fans."

The games are scheduled for Saturday at 4:07 p.m. and Sunday at 1:07 p.m.

