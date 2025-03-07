Bay FC head coach under investigation for 'toxic' environment, NWSL confirms

The Brief Players at Friday's practice had mixed emotions about the news Two former players complained of a toxic environment, according to a report. Former staffers agreed with these allegations A private investigator cleared the coach of the complaints



The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) confirmed it had launched an investigation into the culture inside the Bay FC team.

This action follows allegations of a toxic environment, and claims of bullying by the team's head coach, Albertin Montoya.

At the team's Friday morning practice, held at the San Jose State University's athletic complex in South Central San Jose, players were juggling mixed emotions. All are excited that their off-season work will soon be put to the test.

But some were concerned over allegations that things weren't pitch-perfect behind closed doors.

"Always unfortunate anytime there's negative allegations anywhere. I think for us, we're just waiting for everyone to read the story, take our time, form our own opinions of it," said Bay FC center-defense player Emily Menges.

The backstory:

The story centers around a San Francisco Chronicle report that states the NWSL is conducting an independent investigation into Montoya.

This follows complaints by two former players of a "toxic" environment.

Two former staffers, according to the newspaper, agreed with the assessment.

NWSL staffers said the investigation centers on the communications between the team's technical staff and players.

In response, Bay FC sent a statement that reads in part, "We take all feedback very seriously and are working closely with the league to review and will take the appropriate steps necessary based on the findings."

The other side:

A third-party investigator cleared coach Montoya of one of the complaints.

"I love it. I love the environment," said Bay FC center-back Abby Dahlkemper, who joined the team in August 2024. "I think the culture is incredible."

Added Menges, [Montoya is] "always very positive. Very enthusiastic, very energetic, brings the most energy to everybody."

Bay FC saw roughly a third of its team leave after its inaugural season, the same timeframe as when the complaints were first logged against Montoya.

The NWSL has battled an image problem for three years. Four coaches were fired or left in 2021, for a variety of alleged abuses.

"I think there has to be a larger dialogue and conversation and focus across the board," said Dr. Shaun Fletcher, a public relations and sports communication expert at SJSU. "If we have reason to believe this may be a systemic issue, then you do have to zoom out and look at your process and protocols to make sure these franchises are putting the best people in place to cultivate an environment that is going to conduces to professional athletes."

Back on the practice pitch at SJSU, some players were keeping an open mind while realizing everyone would come to their own conclusions about the allegations against the coach, and how much it would hang over their yet-to-begin season.

"I think Albertin is a players' coach. He's going to be there for you," said Dahlkemper.

Bay FC opens its season a week from Saturday in Utah, but its first home game of the year is Mar. 22 against Louisville.