Berkeley teenager qualifies for Junior Olympics

After hours of training and track meets, 14-year-old Marshay Blackshear is ready to run at the AAU Junior Olympic Games.

Blackshear said she can run the 100 meter dash in 12.82 seconds. Her speed qualified her for the Junior Olympics in Houston, Texas at the end of July.

"It's kind of hard to do such a thing because there's a lot of other kids my age that are faster than me, so it's hard," she said. "I'm glad I made it."

Blackshear does the long jump too. She is also a part a 4x100 relay team from the Hayward-based track and field club "Audience of One." She said her relay team is number one in the state in their age group.

"This is our first time going together so we're excited," Blackshear said. "This team has taught me a lot of different things. shown me things I haven't done my pervious year. it's just kind of exciting to experience things like that."

Marcus Blackshear, Marshay's dad, said she rides BART four days a week from Berkeley to Hayward to train.

"She could have easily run for someone else, but she wanted to run for this team so bad," he said. "She made that sacrifice to make it to Hayward everyday, whether she's late or whatever, they accept her. This year she's put the work in and she as put the effort in."

When Marshay first started track and field at age 11, her father knew she had a natural talent. She first qualified for the Junior Olympics at age 12. She missed out on the competition last year, and has since been pushing herself to improve to get to this moment.

"I've never been so nervous before," she said. "I just hope to PR and at least make it to the semi finals."

Her dad has created a GoFundMe page to help raise $2,500 to help cover the costs of travel, lodging, food and entry fees. The family is more than halfway to their goal before the games on July 28.

Blackshear said she's grateful for the support and her dad is read to watch her run.

"I'm so proud of her and her team," he said. "I just want them to go down to Texas and represent."