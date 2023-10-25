Brock Purdy unlikely to play Sunday after entering concussion protocol

article

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been placed in the NFL's concussion protocol, announced head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday.

Shanahan said that Purdy began displaying symptoms consistent with a concussion during the 49ers' return flight following their loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

Purdy is now unlikely to play on Sunday, as no NFL player has been placed into concussion protocol this season and played the same week, according to ESPN. It would be the first missed game of his career since he was named a starter in Week 14 last season.

If Purdy can't play, the Niners will likely turn to veteran backup Sam Darnold, who has backed up Purdy since he won the job out of training camp over the now-Dallas Cowboys backup Trey Lance.

The 49ers have the Cincinnati Bengals, who are coming off a bye, on the schedule this Sunday at home.

Purdy’s 2023 season has been trending down after starting 5-0 on the year to cement the 49ers once again as the team to beat in the NFC. But the Cleveland Browns were able to win a defensive battle at home against the Niners in Week 6, 19-17, where rookie kicker Jake Moody missed a 41-yard field goal for the win.

That was the first time Purdy has lost a game as a starter in the regular season, which is an amazing feat, considering that the Iowa State product was "Mr. Irrelevant" in last year’s draft.

Fox News Digital's Scott Thompson contributed to this report.