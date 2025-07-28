49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy, wife welcome new baby girl

article

San Francisco 49ers star Brock Purdy announced on Monday that he and his wife have had a baby girl.

"Millie Joleen Purdy. Life just became a whole lot sweeter," Brock’s wife Jenna wrote in a shared Instagram post accompanied with a black and white photo of her, the quarterback and their newborn daughter.

TMZ reported Brock Purdy missed 49ers training camp practice on Friday in order to be with his wife and daughter, but that he returned to work on Sunday.

Brock now joins 49ers teammate Christian McCaffrey – whose own daughter Colette was born earlier in July – in the journey of new fatherhood.

The backstory:

Brock and Jenna announced their engagement in July 2023, with many congratulatory comments and cheers from teammates Christian McCaffrey, Fred Warner, and Deommodore Lenoir. They got married in 2024.

Brock and Jenna first met while attending Iowa State University, where he starred in football and she played volleyball.

Earlier this year, Brock signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers.