Santa Rosa swimmer who lost leg after being hit by DUI driver looks to 2028 Paralympics

The Brief After losing his leg to a drunk driver in the seventh grade, the Cardinal Newman senior transitioned from wrestling to swimming. Despite the mechanical challenges of swimming with a prosthetic, McDonell dropped an "unheard of" 20 seconds off his time in just three months. He plans to walk on at Arizona State University this fall, with the ultimate goal of competing in the 2028 Paralympic Games.



For Eric McDonell, the pool is more than a place for competition; it is a sanctuary where the noise of the world fades into the rhythm of the water.

"It’s you against you—you against your mind," said McDonell, a senior at Cardinal Newman High School. "When I’m in the pool, I try to be like the water. I like to be as rhythmic and fluid in my movements as possible."

That fluidity masks a grueling journey of recovery that began years ago.

Life changed in an instant

The backstory:

In the seventh grade, McDonell was riding his bike home from the grocery store when his life changed in a matter of seconds. He was struck by a drunk driver who was reportedly racing and traveling at 90 mph.

"I jumped off my bike—luckily I was able to jump off my bike and get out of the way," McDonell recalled. "He still hit my leg and he spun out of control."

The impact was devastating. McDonell was airlifted to Children’s Hospital Oakland with a broken wrist, a broken pelvis, and a concussion. His left leg had to be amputated.

"Life is going just perfect as normal and life changes just immediately," his father said.

McDonell spent six weeks in the hospital and years learning to navigate the world again. The process of learning to walk with a prosthetic was physically and emotionally taxing, but his father says Eric’s spirit never wavered. "He’s always been the kid that doesn't want to quit."

Finding a new rhythm

McDonell was originally a competitive wrestler, but after an injury forced him off the mat, he turned to the pool during his sophomore year for therapy. It quickly became his primary passion.

Swimming, he says, gives him a place to "sink in my thoughts and exercise my body."

However, competing at a high level with one leg presents significant hurdles. Cardinal Newman swim coach Jack Niles, who began coaching McDonell in 2024, noted that losing an appendage throws off a swimmer's core balance and rotation.

"Taking away an appendage, it throws balance out entirely," Niles said. "Being able to push past that and make it so no one can tell you have one less leg shows how strong he is."

The results have been staggering. In one three-month span, McDonell dropped 20 seconds in a single race—a margin of improvement almost never seen in short-distance swimming.

"It’s very unheard of," Niles said. "Usually people kind of hit a threshold. To do that consistently shows how strong he is in the water."

The road to the 2028 Paralympic Games

What's next:

As his high school career draws to a close, McDonell is looking toward the desert and the international stage. He will attend Arizona State University next year, with plans to walk on to the Sun Devils' prestigious swim program.

While college is the immediate goal, McDonell is eyeing a larger milestone: the 2028 Paralympic Games.

"He’s got work to do to get there, but I think he’s willing to put the effort in and see where he can take it," his father said.

Reflecting on the accident that cost him his leg but defined his character, McDonell remains remarkably free of bitterness.

"If I could go back in time, I wouldn’t change anything," McDonell said. "It led me to where I am today. I’m here today, and I don’t have any regret."