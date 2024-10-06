De La Salle's football program set to face NFL Academy in London

De La Salle's football team is flying across the pond to take on NFL Academy, a program that has talent from several different countries.

"Their nose guard is from Japan, their center is from Hong Kong, their two tackles are two very large Swedish 18-year-olds. They're both like 6-foot-7, 315 pounds. I didn't know the Swedes got that big, but apparently, they do," said De La Salle head football coach Justin Alumbaugh.

The Spartans were granted this opportunity based on their partnership with Nike. They will be the first team from the West Coast to play against the NFL Academy. The team's reaction was surprised, eager, and excited.

This is coach Alumbaugh's 12th season as De La Salle's head football coach, and he said this will be a unique experience.

"This type of flight, this type of trip, nobody has done before. This is new for me as a coach. I've traveled across the globe, but I never brought a 91-person travel party, 54 kids and players, and 5 team managers.

Other than the football game and practices, the team will go sightseeing in London, attend the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings game, and participate in a charitable event on Monday.

Featured article

Senior quarterback Toa Faavae is looking forward to trying new foods, while senior defensive tackle Matt Johnson simply wants to win the game.

Many of the Spartans come from different walks of life. Senior running back Derrick Blanche Jr. is the son of Pittsburg High School legend Derrick Blanche Sr.

Blanche Jr. said opportunities like this trip are why he decided to create his own legacy by attending De La Salle.

"All the work me and the team put in to play in games like this to get an opportunity like this, that plays a part on why a lot of guys come here, and we have the name we have," he said.

Blanche Sr. and the majority of the Spartans' families will travel at their own expense to support their kids.

"I think it's very important to, first of all, be fortunate enough to be able to travel to London because it's not cheap but just for him to see and look up and see he has his family there, his mom, me, and the people that really support him. He can look up and see us there. I think that means a lot to him, and it will mean a lot to us to see him play in London.

Kickoff is expected to be at 10 a.m. PT on Oct. 8, and you can find the link to the game here.