Erin Andrews dishes 'little intel' on how NFL WAGs feel about Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift romance

Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews got "a little intel" about how NFL WAGs — or wives and girlfriends of players — from around the league feel about the Travis Kelce -Taylor Swift romance.

On the latest "Calm Down" podcast with fellow NFL media personality Charissa Thompson, Andrews explained how the Kelce-Swift relationship remains a hot topic, especially among those significant others of players around the league.

"I got a little intel this weekend from some WAGs out in Philly — not Eagles WAGs, and I’m not saying they’re 49ers WAGs," Andrews said. "I’m not going to tell you who they are."

She added: "But some NFL WAGs… somebody asked in front of me what the gals on their team thought [about Taylor and Travis] and they were like, ‘Love it, adorable’ — and they were like, ‘You know why? Because that’s a man, and4 she’s with him.'"

One specific NFL WAG, who she wouldn’t name, said something that Andrews thought was a good perspective on the relationship that’s captivated both "Swifties" and NFL fans.

"She said this: ‘For the first time publicly it seems like she’s with a guy that’s not like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m with Taylor, don’t take my picture. I’m at the concert.’"

Andrews and Thompson were both all for a Kelce-Swift romance when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke about wanting to meet the music megastar at one of her concerts, but wasn’t able to.

"Do it for America," Andrews said during one of her earlier "Calm Down" episodes.

Fast forward to today when Kelce and Swift continue to go strong. She was just in Green Bay to watch the Chiefs take on the Packers, making the stop as her international "Eras Tour" dates continue.

The Chiefs weren’t able to pick up the victory in a controversial ending, losing 24-19. It was the first time Swift was in attendance to watch the Chiefs lose.

And those that believed Kelce’s relationship would clash with his profession were wrong, as he has 813 yards on 74 receptions with five touchdowns for the 8-4 Chiefs this season. He’s still playing a vital role alongside Patrick Mahomes, whose wife, Brittany, has been spotted with Swift in their suites at games.

Though the relationship has gotten mixed reviews over the season, the buzz from the WAGs around the league is a stamp of approval.

