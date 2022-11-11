Expand / Collapse search

Golden State Warriors' new uniform pays homage to women

By KTVU Staff
Golden State Warriors
The black and gold City edition jersey of the Golden State Warriors pays tribute to strong women in history, the team says. It features a golden rose in the middle of the uniform.

The Golden State Warriors are showing off their new "city edition" uniform.

The black and gold look was designed by renowned Oakland-based artist Allison Hueman who is a big fan of the Dubs. 

The jersey aims to promote women's empowerment. The centerpiece is a yellow rose that represents fearless, bold women who changed history, the team says.

That rose takes the place of the team's logo.

The Chase Center court will have a matching color scheme. 

The uniform will be worn for the first time on November 11 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. 
 