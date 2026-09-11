Legendary sportscaster Greg Papa rehired at KNBR

The Brief Longtime Bay Area sports announcer Greg Papa has been rehired by KNBR radio shortly after being let go by the station. Papa will host a new mid-day program called "Lunch with Papa," which is scheduled to debut later this month. He continues to clear medical hurdles to return as the radio play-by-play voice of the San Francisco 49ers following a bone marrow transplant.



Bay Area sportscaster and voice of the San Francisco 49ers Greg Papa has been rehired at KNBR radio.

The station previously let Papa go from his mid-day talk show in August.

On Thursday, KNBR announced that Papa has entered into a new agreement with the station. Under the deal, he will host a new mid-day show titled "Lunch with Papa." The program is set to debut later in the month.

Health updates

What we know:

In addition to his return to airwaves, Papa is continuing his recovery from a major health battle. Papa said he still has medical hurdles to clear before he can resume his play-by-play duties for the 49ers.

He was diagnosed with leukemia more than a year ago and recently underwent a successful bone marrow transplant.