Legendary sportscaster Greg Papa rehired at KNBR
SAN FRANCISCO - Bay Area sportscaster and voice of the San Francisco 49ers Greg Papa has been rehired at KNBR radio.
The station previously let Papa go from his mid-day talk show in August.
On Thursday, KNBR announced that Papa has entered into a new agreement with the station. Under the deal, he will host a new mid-day show titled "Lunch with Papa." The program is set to debut later in the month.
Health updates
What we know:
In addition to his return to airwaves, Papa is continuing his recovery from a major health battle. Papa said he still has medical hurdles to clear before he can resume his play-by-play duties for the 49ers.
He was diagnosed with leukemia more than a year ago and recently underwent a successful bone marrow transplant.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, KNBR announcement regarding Greg Papa’s return.