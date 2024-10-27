Longtime Laney College head coach to retire

article

After 45 years, Laney College head football coach John Beam will hang up his whistle after the football season and retire.

Beam is 65 years old and said he still has the energy to coach, but detailed that based on what college football is becoming dictated his decision.

"The college landscape is changing a lot of ways with the nil and transfer portal. For me, it was always about teaching young men and young women, student-athletes how to fit into society and do certain things like be true to your word," Beam said.

"The new world order is to change schools and go to the highest bidder and I don't want to be a part of that," said Beam.

Beam began his coaching career in San Diego. After finding love, he chose to follow his soon-to-be wife Cindi to the Bay Area. That was when his coaching career took off.

He went on to win multiple championships at Skyline High School in the 1980s and 1990s. But suddenly he wanted a challenge.

"At one point I was trying to chase that D1 dream. Got a couple of offers, but was it really more money or was it more work? I talked to friends of mine like Mike Martz with the [LA] Rams… Steve Fairchild…Chris Peterson and those guys. Their wives would tell my wife 'Yeah it's great for six months, but for six months you don't see your husband like you're a single parent," said Beam.

He took his talents to Laney College and added more hardware to his resume. Beam's winning ways became too good to ignore.

"I always heard about the legacy and I heard how good of a coach he was, so I said 'Being from Oakland, I might as well see what the lineage is about' and it's lived up to the hype," said Laney College wide receiver, Daveonne Sanders.

The hype became so real that Netflix chose Laney College as a part of its Last Chance U series in 2018.

Beam's impact in the City of Oakland has helped families on and off the field.

"My parents were immigrants. They came out here and didn't know too much and Beam found my brother in San Lorenzo and said ‘Hey come and play for me man, I could help you out,’ and ever since then it was just trickling down," said Maamaloa Mafi, defensive back coach.

"Every time he went to a game he was like 'I want him too, I want him to all my brothers. [Beam] helped four [kids] get a college degree," Mafi said.

During Beam's tenure, more than 30 players made it to the National Football League. He said his secret has been being consistent and honest with athletes and helping them become professional athletes.

"Tough coaching. That's what the league is all about. Just treating you like a man. He cared about you outside of ball," said 7-year-old NFL cornerback, Sterling Moore.

Beam said the accolades and seeing his former players like Moore make their dreams come true were important, but the ultimate moment in his coaching career happened when the Eagles celebrated with a specific teammate in their state championship.

"Ramone Sanders, one of our teammates who broke his femur or leg right before the game of the Northern California Championship turned out to have Stage 4 cancer before the last episode of Last Chance U… It just gives you a whole new perspective on what camaraderie, brotherhood, teamwork," said Beam.

Although Beam will be done coaching after the season, he will stay on as athletic director at Laney College so he can keep making an impact in Oakland.