Mike Yastrzemski, veteran Giant, traded to Kansas City

The Brief Mike Yastrzemski has been traded to the Kansas City Royals, with the Giants receiving pitcher Yunior Marte in the exchange. Yastrzemski has spent all of his seven-year career with the San Francisco ball club. Yastrzemski’s contract with the Giants was set to expire at the end of the current season, and he was to become a free agent in 2026.



San Francisco Giants veteran Mike Yastrzemski has been traded to the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals announced the deal on Thursday afternoon, which was made just as the Major League Baseball trade deadline loomed. The Giants will receive pitcher Yunior Marte in the exchange.

Giants closing pitcher and 2023 All-Star Camilo Doval was also traded to the New York Yankees at Thursday's trade deadline.

Yastrzemski has spent all of his seven-year career with the San Francisco ball club. The grandson of Boston Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski, the younger Yastrzemski was promoted to the Giants from the minor leagues in 2019.

Mike Yastrzemski’s contract with the Giants was set to expire at the end of the current season, and he was to become a free agent in 2026.

The details of his contract with the Kansas City Royals were not released.