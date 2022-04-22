Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur dies at age 70

article

Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur died at the age 70.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted a message remembering the legend.

"Guy Lafleur, or "The Flower," was unlike anyone else on the ice. His speed, skill, and scoring were hard to believe. A record-setter and a five-time Stanley Cup champion, he inspired countless Quebecers, Canadians, and hockey fans around the world. We’ll miss you, Number 10."

Advertisement

This is a developing story that will be updated