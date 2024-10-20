Niners fans thrilled to watch Ricky Pearsall make his NFL debut

article

All eyes were on 49ers' rookie Ricky Pearsall during the much-hyped Niners vs. Chiefs Super Bowl rematch on Sunday.

The 24-year-old wide receiver made his NFL debut after he was shot in an attempted robbery in San Francisco's Union Square less than two months ago.

Faithful fans were spotted with number 14 Pearsall jerseys as they tailgated in the Levi's Stadium parking lot.

Pearsall survived a gunshot wound to the chest on Aug. 31.

"He took a gunshot and he's coming back. These guys are going out with oblique injuries, he took a gunshot, he's coming back," said Niners fan Danny Nunez of Vallejo.

Pearsall's mother Erin said on Facebook that the bullet missed his vital organs and exited his back.

He first thrilled fans at the Niners' home opener, when he reunited with first responders credited for saving his life, just nine days after he was shot.

"It's unfortunate what happened to him, but you know what for his recovery, and him playing today, we want him to play, we need everybody available," said August Gonzalez of Salinas.

"It's amazing, I believe he will be a stud today," said Clint Massa of Fairfield.

Fans said adding Pearsall to the mix gave them a confidence boost Sunday.

"Guys are pumped. He’s been around the guys for awhile now, so it’s not like he hasn’t been around. Been practicing all week. It’s been great to see him out there. The guys are real happy for him that he can get back and be a part of it. He’s had a hell of a week. We’re just pumped to get him out there with us," said Coach Kyle Shanahan earlier in the week.

"When we have a guy like Ricky who can win some man-to-man matchups and also open up some other guys too, that's always a good thing. I'm excited to see what he does," added quarterback Brock Purdy.

The young player's comeback journey has inspired football fans.

"He's a survivor. He was back to practicing and wanting to play right away," said Steve Kukkonen of Rodeo. "Hopefully he's going to be a beast right now."

Rival KC fans also said his rapid recovery has been miraculous.

"We wish him the best of luck and so happy to hear that he is okay," said Theresa Gayner of Sacramento.