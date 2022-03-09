Oakland Roots SC games to watch on KTVU Plus
The Oakland Roots Soccer Club is back for another season in the USL Championship and KTVU Plus is bringing the action to your television.
Starting with the Roots' season opener on Saturday, March 12, all of the team's road games will be broadcast live on KTVU Plus.
In all, there will be 17 regular-season games aired on KTVU Plus.
The team's home pitch is at Laney College. Ticket information is available here.
The Roots schedule is below. Away games, which you can watch on KTVU Plus, are marked in bold.
Oakland Roots SC 2022 schedule
March 12, 5:30 PM
At RGV Toros
March 19, 4 PM
At Memphis 901
March 26, 7 PM
Against Monterey Bay
March 30, 6 PM
At New Mexico United
April 2, 7 PM
Against Tampa Bay Rowdies
April 13, 7 PM
Against San Diego Loyal
April 16, 7 PM
Against Loudoun United
April 23, 6:30 PM
At El Paso Locomotive
April 30, 7 PM
Against Colorado Springs Switchbacks
May 7, 7 PM
At Orange County
May 14, 7 PM
At Las Vegas Lights
May 21, 7 PM
Against LA Galaxy II
May 28, 7 PM
Against Sacramento Republic FC
June 1, 7 PM
Against Orange County
June 4, 7 PM
At Monterey Bay
June 11, 7 PM
Against RGV Toros
June 15, 7 PM
Against New Mexico United
June 18, 6 PM
At San Antonio
June 25, 7 PM
Against Atlanta United 2
July 1, 7:30 PM
At LA Galaxy II
July 9, 8 PM
At Sacramento Republic FC
July 16, 7 PM
Against El Paso Locomotive
July 23, 7 PM
Against Las Vegas Lights
July 27, 7 PM
Against Phoenix Rising FC
August 13, 4:30 PM
At Detroit City
August, 24, 7 PM
At San Diego Loyal
August 27, 8 PM
At Sacramento Republic FC
September 3, 7 PM
Against San Antonio
September 10, 7:30 PM
At Phoenix Rising FC
September 17, 7 PM
Against NY Red Bulls II
September 24, 5 PM
At Colorado Springs Switchbacks
October 1, 7 PM
Against Birmingham Legion
October 8, 4 PM
At Hartford Athletic
October 15, 4 PM
At Pittsburgh Riverhounds