Oakland Roots SC games to watch on KTVU Plus

The Oakland Roots Soccer Club is back for another season in the USL Championship and KTVU Plus is bringing the action to your television.

Starting with the Roots' season opener on Saturday, March 12, all of the team's road games will be broadcast live on KTVU Plus.

In all, there will be 17 regular-season games aired on KTVU Plus.

The team's home pitch is at Laney College. Ticket information is available here.

The Roots schedule is below. Away games, which you can watch on KTVU Plus, are marked in bold.

Oakland Roots SC 2022 schedule

March 12, 5:30 PM

At RGV Toros

March 19, 4 PM

At Memphis 901

March 26, 7 PM

Against Monterey Bay

March 30, 6 PM

At New Mexico United

April 2, 7 PM

Against Tampa Bay Rowdies

April 13, 7 PM

Against San Diego Loyal

April 16, 7 PM

Against Loudoun United

April 23, 6:30 PM

At El Paso Locomotive

April 30, 7 PM

Against Colorado Springs Switchbacks

May 7, 7 PM

At Orange County

May 14, 7 PM

At Las Vegas Lights

May 21, 7 PM

Against LA Galaxy II

May 28, 7 PM

Against Sacramento Republic FC

June 1, 7 PM

Against Orange County

June 4, 7 PM

At Monterey Bay

June 11, 7 PM

Against RGV Toros

June 15, 7 PM

Against New Mexico United

June 18, 6 PM

At San Antonio

June 25, 7 PM

Against Atlanta United 2

July 1, 7:30 PM

At LA Galaxy II

July 9, 8 PM

At Sacramento Republic FC

July 16, 7 PM

Against El Paso Locomotive

July 23, 7 PM

Against Las Vegas Lights

July 27, 7 PM

Against Phoenix Rising FC

August 13, 4:30 PM

At Detroit City

August, 24, 7 PM

At San Diego Loyal

August 27, 8 PM

At Sacramento Republic FC

September 3, 7 PM

Against San Antonio

September 10, 7:30 PM

At Phoenix Rising FC

September 17, 7 PM

Against NY Red Bulls II

September 24, 5 PM

At Colorado Springs Switchbacks

October 1, 7 PM

Against Birmingham Legion

October 8, 4 PM

At Hartford Athletic

October 15, 4 PM

At Pittsburgh Riverhounds