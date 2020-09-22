Report: 49ers edge rusher Dee Ford out indefinitely with back injuries

Problems on the defensive front continue to pile up for the banged-up San Francisco 49ers.

Already down two starters on their defensive line, the team will also be missing edge rusher Dee Ford in Week 3 against the New York Giants.

Ford is expected to miss this week’s game due to his back injury and there is no estimate for his return, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Ford did not play in last week’s injury-fest for what was listed as a neck injury. In the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, he had three tackles in 47 snaps.

The defense already played without star cornerback Richard Sherman last week and they head into this week without defensive end Nick Bosa and fellow defensive lineman Soloman Thomas.

