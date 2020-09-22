Shanahan fined $100,000 for not wearing mask on sideline, 49ers hit with additional $250,000

The NFL is not messing around with their face mask policy and the San Francisco 49ers has a rough Monday.

In addition to confirming the loss of the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa and fellow defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to season-ending knee injuries, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was fined $100,000 for not wearing a mask on Sunday. Two other head coaches--Seattle’s Pete Carrol and Denver’s Vic Fangio--received the same fine.

Each of their teams were fined another $250,000, bringing the total amount for mask violations to over $1 million, as first reported by ESPN’S Adam Schefter.

Last week, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield reaffirmed the effectiveness of face masks against the spread of COVID-19 while speaking before a Senate appropriations subcommittee.

The NFL requires every coach and staff member in the beach area to wear a face covering. After some coaches were seen not wearing masks in Week 1, the league reminded teams about the rules during the coronavirus pandemic. Additional coaches and teams are likely to receive similar punishments, as the three who were fined weren’t the only ones who ignored the rule.

MORE: Shanahan blames MetLife Stadium's 'sticky' turf for injuries but NFL says field was in compliance



In the Monday night matchup, Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden wore his face covering around his chin and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton sported one around his neck. After the Raiders’ 34-24 win, Gruden announced he had the virus and apologized for breaking the rules.

“I’m doing my best,” said Gruden. “I’ve had the virus. I’m doing my best. I’m very sensitive about it. I’m calling the plays. I apologize. If I get fined, I will have to pay the fine.”

Advertisement

As for the Niners, the team heads back to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants on Sunday. Bosa and Thomas are both out. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will likely be sidelined with a high ankle sprain and running back Raheem Mostert is shutdown with a sprained MCL.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.