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San Francisco Giants pitcher Hayden Birdsong to miss 2026 season

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Published  March 19, 2026 3:09pm PDT
Sports
KTVU FOX 2
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 2: Hayden Birdsong #60 of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 2, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The right-hander had felt soreness in his throwing elbow after pitching in a Cactus League game on March 10
    • His surgery is scheduled for next week.
    • The Giants open their season at Oracle Park in San Francisco next Wednesday against the New York Yankees.

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Giants pitcher Hayden Birdsong will miss the 2026-27 season because of Tommy John surgery. 

The right-hander had felt soreness in his throwing elbow after pitching in a Cactus League game on March 10. After, the Giants diagnosed Birdsong with a forearm strain and ulnar collateral ligament sprain, Birdsong met with Dr. Keith Meister.

Who is Hayden Birdsong?

What we know:

Birdsong, 24, went 4-4 with a 4.80 ERA last season while making 21 appearances, including 10 starts. He struck out 68 batters over 65 2/3 innings.

His surgery is scheduled for next week. 

One of San Francisco's biggest weaknesses coming into the season is pitching. 

In a one-on-one interview with KTVU on Wednesday Giants President, Larry Baer, called the team's pitching a work in progress. 

"We have a bunch of young arms," Baer said. "I am trusting Buster [Posey] he has been in the crouch almost his whole life catching pitches."

Opening Night 

The Giants open their season at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 25 against the New York Yankees. 

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

Previewing 2026 Giants Fanfest at Oracle Park

Previewing 2026 Giants Fanfest at Oracle Park

Giants Vice President of Business and Internal Communications, Casey Baksa, appeared on Mornings on 2 to preview Fanfest at Oracle Park.

The Source: San Francisco Giants and interview with Larry Baer.

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