San Francisco Giants pitcher Hayden Birdsong to miss 2026 season

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The Brief The right-hander had felt soreness in his throwing elbow after pitching in a Cactus League game on March 10 His surgery is scheduled for next week. The Giants open their season at Oracle Park in San Francisco next Wednesday against the New York Yankees.



San Francisco Giants pitcher Hayden Birdsong will miss the 2026-27 season because of Tommy John surgery.

The right-hander had felt soreness in his throwing elbow after pitching in a Cactus League game on March 10. After, the Giants diagnosed Birdsong with a forearm strain and ulnar collateral ligament sprain, Birdsong met with Dr. Keith Meister.

Who is Hayden Birdsong?

What we know:

Birdsong, 24, went 4-4 with a 4.80 ERA last season while making 21 appearances, including 10 starts. He struck out 68 batters over 65 2/3 innings.

His surgery is scheduled for next week.

One of San Francisco's biggest weaknesses coming into the season is pitching.

In a one-on-one interview with KTVU on Wednesday Giants President, Larry Baer, called the team's pitching a work in progress.

"We have a bunch of young arms," Baer said. "I am trusting Buster [Posey] he has been in the crouch almost his whole life catching pitches."

Opening Night

The Giants open their season at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 25 against the New York Yankees.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.