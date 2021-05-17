Santa Clara University women's soccer team wins College Cup Championship

article

The Santa Clara University women's soccer team won its second national title on Monday after beating Florida State in the College Cup final.

The Santa Clara University Broncos defeated the top seeded Seminoles, 4-1, on penalty kicks.

Izzy D'Aquila made her attempt and Santa Clara claimed the NCAA College Cup championship on a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw with Florida State on Monday.

Two of Florida State's penalty attempts hit the post, opening the door for 11th-seeded Santa Clara, who last won a national title in 2001.

Jenna Nighswonger scored for top-seeded Florida State in the 63rd minute but Kelsey Turnbow tied it with a goal for Santa Clara in the 84th. The Broncos prevailed 4-1 on penalties.

Advertisement

Associated Press contributed to this report.