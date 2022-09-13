Expand / Collapse search

Steph Curry nearing $1 billion lifetime deal with Under Armor

By KTVU staff
Published 
Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors superstar, Steph Curry, has reportedly nearly locked down a lifetime deal with Under Armor, according to Rolling Stone. 

The outlet says the deal is worth $1 billion. Curry's current contract is set to expire 2024. 

He previously made clear his desire to stay with the apparel company.  

Curry will tip off his 14th season with the Warriors on Oct. 18 in San Francisco. 