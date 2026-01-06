Steve Kerr ejected with Snoop Dogg giving hilarious play-by-play on call

The Brief Warriors coach Steve Kerr was tossed in the fourth quarter after arguing a missed goaltending call on Clippers forward John Collins, receiving back-to-back technicals with 7:57 remaining in a 103-102 Golden State loss. Guest analyst Snoop Dogg delivered a hilarious play-by-play of the incident. In a postgame report referee Brian Forte acknowledged that Kerr was right about the missed goaltending call.



Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was ejected during the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers after a heated confrontation with officials over a missed call.

The Warriors ultimately lost 103-102 at the Intuit Dome, a night further complicated by star guard Stephen Curry fouling out for the first time since 2021.

A sideline blowup

What we know:

The 60-year-old coach received back-to-back technical fouls with 7:57 remaining in the game. Kerr was upset that referees did not call Clippers' John Collins for goaltending.

Kerr crossed the midcourt line to pursue the referees, shouting until assistant coach Terry Stotts and players Gary Payton II and Gui Santos restrained him. The ejection marked the fifth of Kerr's coaching career.

Featured article

Snoop Dogg on the call

Dig deeper:

While the tension on the court was high, the broadcast took a surreal turn thanks to rapper Snoop Dogg, who was serving as a guest analyst. Snoop provided a colorful play-by-play of Kerr’s meltdown.

"Uh oh! Steve gonna get thrown out!" Snoop said. "Get him out of there! Get him out of there! Back him up!"

"Steve back in Inglewood right now! Inglewood!" Snoop continued. "The Arizona wildcat done came out. Look at him."

This was not Snoop’s first foray into sports commentary; he called the 2020 exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Kerr was ultimately right

Big picture view:

Kerr’s frustration proved to be justified. In a postgame report, referee Brian Forte acknowledged the error, saying the play "should have been ruled a goaltending violation," ESPN reported.

The incident came just two nights after Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected for the 24th time in his career.

Assistant coach Terry Stotts joked in a postgame news conference that he replaced Kerr on the podium "because I'm saving Steve some money," hinting that Kerr would have criticized the referees, which would have resulted in a fine.