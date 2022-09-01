Trey Lance says it's "all love" after Jimmy Garoppolo's return

article

The San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, who was at the center of trade discussions for months, is now officially back on the field with his teammates.

On Thursday, Garoppolo called the lengthy non-trade situation ‘different’.

"It was different than any situation I've ever been in, and I've been in some weird ones too, so that's saying something," said Garoppolo.

He and 49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance say they're both happy with the way things worked out.

"There's been no bad blood between me and Jimmy," said Lance. "Since day one arms wide open, I am excited to have him back."

"I think things worked out for the best," said Garoppolo. "I'm happy to be with the Niners, I think the Niners are happy to have me back."

Lance said he's looking forward to continuing to learn from Garoppolo this season.

"Nothing has changed between us," said Lance. "I can say it a million times, he’s been my big bro and nothing is going to change that. I know he’s got my back, I’ve got his back, and I’m excited to go through this year with him."

Lance said he was not surprise by Garoppolo's return, adding that 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan kept Lance informed as discussions with Garoppolo evolved.

"I'm going to use him as a huge resource, he’s always been willing to help me out," said Lance. "It makes the QB room that much better."

Garoppolo, who had been rehabbing following an off-season shoulder surgery, was back out on the practice field during individual drills with the quarterback group this week.

The 49ers kickoff their season in Chicago on Sunday, September 11.







