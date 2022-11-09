Expand / Collapse search

U.S. men's World Cup roster to be announced Wednesday

By Bailey O'Carroll
FIFA World Cup
KTVU FOX 2
MURCIA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 27: Tyler Adams #4 of the United States looking for an open man during a game between Saudi Arabia and USMNT at Estadio Nueva Condomina on September 27, 2022 in Murcia, Spain. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The United States men's soccer team will announce their final World Cup roster at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. 

The 26 players selected will make the trip to the 2022 World Cup in Qutar. 

The U.S. is expected to have one of the youngest teams in the tournament. 

SEE MORE: Qatar World Cup ambassador says homosexuality is 'damage in the mind'

The deadline for all teams to submit their final roster is on Nov. 14, the first game will be played Nov. 20. 

32 countries, including the host country, Qutar, will participate. 

The U.S. will take on Wales in their first World Cup game on Nov. 21 on KTVU