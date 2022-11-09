U.S. men's World Cup roster to be announced Wednesday

article

The United States men's soccer team will announce their final World Cup roster at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 26 players selected will make the trip to the 2022 World Cup in Qutar.

The U.S. is expected to have one of the youngest teams in the tournament.

The deadline for all teams to submit their final roster is on Nov. 14, the first game will be played Nov. 20.

32 countries, including the host country, Qutar, will participate.

The U.S. will take on Wales in their first World Cup game on Nov. 21 on KTVU.