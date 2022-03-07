USFL 2022: Full schedule of games released for 10-week regular season
WASHINGTON - The highly-anticipated United States Football League (USFL) kicks off in April, but fans don’t have to wait to see who their teams will play after the league released the full schedule for the 10-week regular season Monday.
The first game of the new season kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on April 16 at Protective Stadium with a matchup featuring the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions airing live on FOX and NBC.
RELATED: USFL 2022: Birmingham to host all football games in inaugural season
New Jersey and Birmingham will be one of the must-see games in Week 1 as well as these exciting matchups this season.
USFL 2022 regular season schedule
Week 1 (April 16-17):
- New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions, 7:30 p.m. ET April 16, FOX, NBC, Peacock
- Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers, noon ET April 17, NBC, Peacock
- Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers, 4 p.m. ET April 17, USA
- Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers, 8 p.m. ET April 17, FS1
Week 2 (April 22-24):
- Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals, 8 p.m. ET April 22, USA
- Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars, noon ET April 23, FOX
- Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers, 7 p.m. ET April 23, FS1
- New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits, 3 p.m. ET April 24, NBC
Week 3 (April 30-May 1):
- Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers 4 p.m. ET, April 30, FOX
- Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers 8 p.m. ET, April 30, FOX
- Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers 2:30 p.m. ET, May 1,USA
- New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars 8 p.m. ET, May 1, Peacock
Week 4 (May 6-8):
- New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers
- Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers
- Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers
- Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions
Week 5 (May 13-15):
- Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars
- Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits
- New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals
- Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers
Week 6 (May 21-22):
- Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals
- Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions
- Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers
- Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars
Week 7 (May 28-29):
- Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers
- New Jersey Generals at Tampa Bay Bandits
- New Orleans Breakers at Michigan Panthers
- Philadelphia Stars at Houston Gamblers
Week 8 (June 3-5):
- Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits
- Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars
- New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions
- Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals
Week 9 (June 11-12):
- Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions
- New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers
- Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers
- Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers
Week 10 (June 18-19):
- Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits
- Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers
- New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers
- Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals
RELATED: USFL 2022: QB Shea Patterson selected as 1st overall draft pick with Michigan Panthers
USFL 2022 season and what you need to know
The USFL is a new, independent American football league controlled by FOX Sports through NSFL HoldCo, LLC, a new business entity
All 40 regular season games will be played between Protective Stadium and Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The season runs from April to June, followed by the playoffs. FOX Sports will carry 22 of the 43 games, with 12 broadcast on FOX and 10 on FS1.
All eight USFL teams are split between a North and South division.
North Division: Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers.
South Division: Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits
Each USFL team will carry a 38-man active roster, plus a seven-man practice squad, and players will receive base compensation and be eligible for victory bonuses.
RELATED: New USFL reveals team names, cities, logos for 2022 season
The eight teams will play 10 games, with each team within the division playing each other twice and once with a team from the opposite division. The top two teams will then play in a championship game.
The playoffs and championship game will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The playoffs kick off on Saturday, June 25 and the top two teams from each division will battle one another in the USFL semifinals.
Advertisement
The two teams left standing in the postseason will compete in the USFL Championship Game on Sunday, July 3.