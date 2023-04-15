Warriors and fans prepare for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs



The NBA playoffs tip-off Saturday and Golden State Warriors fans have their sights set on another deep run.



Steph Curry and the Warriors will take on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

It marks the first time the two Northern California teams will face each other in the post season, and the Kings first playoff appearance 16 years.

It is a road game for the Warriors, even though the game is just 86 miles from their home, The Chase Center, in San Francisco.

California Highway Patrol escorted a caravan of Warriors buses on Friday for the 90-minute ride to Sacramento.

The Warriors will host a free watch party in San Francisco at Thrive City for thousands of fans.

Bars in the city expect to be at full capacity during the game.

"It's a great little area to watch the big screen,"said Neil Holbrook, the owner of San Francisco Athletic Club. "When it's busy, we set up the bleachers, and it's like secondary to being at the game, you feel like you're there and that's what we're trying to do here."

One fan watching the play-in tournament sitting in the makeshift "bleacher" section said he'll be back for Warriors Game 1.

"We have the right matchup," said Yared Berhane, a Warriors fan. "We'll skyrocket past the Kings."

